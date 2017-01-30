New Tiny House Zero Percent APR Financing Available with National Vermont Company

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt., Jan. 30, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- Jamaica Cottage Shop was getting at least five to 10 requests per day. Potential customers wanted financing options so they could easily afford a tiny house of their own. The Vermont-based retailer acted and now people can apply to pay over time for numerous cottage, cabin, tiny house and shed options.



“Homesteading and tiny house living are growing trends,” Domenic Mangano, owner, Jamaica Cottage Shop, says. “However, few financing options exist for these types of structures, plans and kits. Our newly available pay-over-time solutions change all that and now a much larger pool of people can afford to join the movement.”

Mangano reports that last year Jamaica Cottage Shop had its best year since they have been in business. And as the tiny house trend continues to evolve so must business operations.

As a result, Jamaica Cottage Shop teamed up with a new partner that allows its customers to pay for purchases over time. These financing options are available starting at zero percent APR and are available in most of the U.S. For many customers, these options provide freedom from credit cards with high rates or complicated loan processes.

“We’ve taken the stress out of paying for products over time,” Mangano says. “The new financing options make it easy for people and several different solutions are offered to meet varied needs and goals.”

For example, financing for pre-cut building kits are now offered and there are no pre-payment penalties. Turnaround time is quick too. Customers apply for credit on Jamaica Cottage Shop’s website and within seconds, they’ll know if they’re pre-qualified.

“With favorable financing options like these now available, more people will be able to invest in the buildings they need to take part in homesteading, tiny house living or simply to expand their current living space,” Mangano adds.

And on top of new financing options, Jamaica Cottage Shop also offers free shipping in the U.S. and Canada. They’re clearly ready for what 2017 has to bring.

About Jamaica Cottage Shop, Inc.:

Jamaica Cottage Shop is a Vermont-based retailer of prefab buildings, plans and kits, with customers throughout the U.S. and parts of Canada.

To learn more about Jamaica Cottage Shop, visit: http://jamaicacottageshop.com/ and check out their YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/JamaicaCottageShop.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/nx0kcYClhWQ

* PHOTOS FOR MEDIA (DropBox):

https://www.dropbox.com/s/92ovl17wdo93ibl/12×20%20doll%20sugar%20shack%20cottage%20office%20studio%20three%20season%20gable44%20%282%29.JPG?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/lgblwy00eq9ewss/12×26%20tiny%20house%20rental%20airbnb%20appleblossom%20cottage%20interior%20hirez%20home%20office1.jpg?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/hmlzo7wxmffdofm/12×26%20tiny%20house%20rental%20airbnb%20appleblossom%20cottage%20interior%20hirez%20home%20office5%20%282%29.jpg?dl=0

News Source: Jamaica Cottage Shop, Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/new-tiny-house-zero-percent-apr-financing-available-with-national-vermont-company/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.