Newmark Associates Makes Community a Priority

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 14, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, volunteers from Newmark Associates are gathering to build and create items for the residents at the Mt. Kemble Home. Guided by Caring Capital, the team will roll up their sleeves to construct and mount bookcases in the Home’s new library and craft a TV console system for the new Community Room. Volunteers from Newmark will also create wall hangings to brighten the entire residence. How fitting for a women-led commercial real estate firm to boost a women’s residency!



“Volunteering is a fundamental part of our company,” says Susanne Newmark, Founder and President, Newmark Associates. “Giving back to communities and taking care of one another are core values of our entire team. What a powerful experience the act of volunteering can be for all involved!”

Last month marked the completion of a $1.5M renovation of The Mt. Kemble Home in Morristown. The project included everything from completely renovating the residential rooms and all common areas to replacing the roof and converting a small kitchenette into a commercial grade community kitchen.

“We couldn’t do what we do without volunteers like Newmark, who make things so much easier for the women that live here,” said Tom Clark, Homeless Solutions, Director of Housing Development. “We are grateful for their willingness to take time out of their busy lives to make someone else’s day a little brighter.”

Charitable giving and volunteering is an essential part of business today. According to Giving USA‘s 2016 report, 2015 was America’s most generous year ever.

“Caring Capital was founded on the premise that team-building and corporate social responsibility can and should be one and the same,” said Susie Schub, Founder and President, Caring Capital. “Belonging to a team makes people feel they are part of something bigger than themselves. Individuals feel a sense of corporate camaraderie when they work together to achieve a specific goal.”

About Newmark Associates:

Certified as a woman-owned business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, Newmark Associates, Inc. is registered as a Supplier Diversity provider with corporate members. Their clients range from regional, entrepreneurial firms to Fortune 500 Companies.

Newmark’s specialized brokerage services include lease and sales transactions for retail, land, industrial, office, healthcare and mixed-use properties; tenant and owner representation; lease renegotiation; and advisory and valuation services. Consistent quality customer service has led to strong, long-term client relationships resulting in a robust referral business based on high levels of client satisfaction.

For additional information, please visit http://newmarkrealestate.com/.

About The Mt. Kemble Home:

The Mt. Kemble Home in Morristown was founded in 1883 to provide affordable housing for elderly single women of very limited means, and it has been placed on national and state historic registers, in part due to its unique, purpose-built social mission. Effective May 1, 2013, The Mt. Kemble Home moved under the Homeless Solutions umbrella as one of the programs providing shelter, housing, and supportive services to low income people.

About Caring Capital:

Caring Capital customizes, develops, and delivers interactive team-building programs to clients throughout the United States and beyond. The organization advances corporate philanthropy through unparalleled, socially engaging team-building services. Through proven and unique philanthropic team-building services, employees engage, connect and create to provide meaningful contributions to the community.

For more information, please visit http://caringcap.com/.

