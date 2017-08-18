NEXT Future Transportation expands Advisory Board with China Market Expert

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NEXT Future Transportation, a company that is commercializing a patented autonomous mass-transportation and goods-movement solution, is adding a new member to its Advisory Board: Bill Russo will strengthen cross-border venture development initiatives to and from China.



Bill Russo is a highly respected automotive industry veteran, and an authoritative thought leader on the topic of automotive and mobility disruption in China.

Mr. Russo’s career has spanned the information technology and automotive industries and has been working and consulting with businesses in China since 2004. Mr. Russo has advised numerous Chinese and global companies and institutional investors, most recently as Managing Director and the Automotive Practice leader at Gao Feng Advisory Company, on their overall growth and investment strategies.

Prior to this, Mr. Russo held executive positions at Chrysler, most recently as leader of the Chrysler business in North East Asia. In this role, he was responsible for strategic market expansion initiatives, product localization, and establishing the company’s infrastructure for local sourcing and sales distribution.

“We are honored to have an expert in the Asia-Pacific market like Bill Russo join our Board of Advisors,” said Emmanuele Spera, CEO of NEXT Future Transportation Inc. “NEXT will benefit from his experience with the Asian market and financial strategies as we pursue a growth plan that includes an emphasis on successfully executing transactions around the world.”

“NEXT recognized the need to adopt a ‘China at the core’ strategy to be successful in a market that is developing rapidly and with a challenging set of conditions,” said Bill Russo. “I am excited to support NEXT in identifying new growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region. China’s unique urban transportation challenges, high rate of adoption of mobile internet services, and rapid and aggressive introduction of alternative mobility solutions have combined to make the country a fertile ground for mobility innovation. DiDi Chuxing’s recent investment in Careem is particularly exciting – given NEXT’s existing partnership with Careem in the Middle East.”

