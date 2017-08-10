NEXT Future Transportation Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Advisors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NEXT Future Transportation, a company that is commercializing a patented autonomous mass-transportation and goods-movement solution, announces the appointment of Thomas Wendt as a new member of NEXT’s Board of Advisers.



Tom is a vision-driven and experienced automotive and mobility executive, VC, investor and trusted advisor to C-level executives of Fortune-500 and start-up companies. He is passionate about the ongoing mobility revolution and determined to play a role in how the way we engineer, build, sell and use cars is changing.

Tom is co-founder and Managing Director of Icebreaker Ventures, Autonomous World Fund, a multi-corporate strategic Venture Capital Fund, currently in fund raising, and focused on autonomous, connected, electrified and shared mobility technology and business models.

Prior to that Tom was a Senior Partner at Roland Berger, co-leading the firm’s automotive practice in North America and Vice President at Alix Partners. He gained management expertise in rapid-growth environments with a proven ability to successfully set strategy, grow and turnaround business operations.

As a member of the NEXT’s Advisory Board, Tom brings a unique combination of senior experience in Innovation Commercialization and Funding, combined with a strong network of relationships and experience of building a tech start up from the ground up.

“I am very excited to welcome Tom to NEXT’s Advisory Board,” said Emmanuele Spera, CEO of NEXT Future Transportation Inc. “His advice and expertise comes at an exciting time where NEXT is expanding its commercial growth initiatives and global partnerships. We look forward to working with Tom and we are excited to leverage his knowledge in driving NEXT forward.”

“NEXT is intently focused on delivering the most advanced and innovative transportation solutions,” said Tom Wendt. “NEXT’s proprietary solution will offer a unique open innovation ecosystem for shared mobility and connectivity services, while providing a platform for continuous business model innovation and revenue growth. I am excited to join NEXT’s dynamic management team and contribute my experience and leadership to assist in advancing NEXT to the next level.”

