NJ Manufacturing Extension Program Summit Sparks Creation of Senate Manufacturing Caucus

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 17, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) congratulated President of the New Jersey Senate, Steve Sweeney, today on the formation of a Senate Manufacturing Caucus that will be charged with developing legislation and other programs to make New Jersey a more competitive environment for the Garden State's 10,552 manufacturers.



The Caucus grew out of discussions between NJMEP and teammate New Jersey Business and Industry Association (NJBIA), and was highlighted at NJMEPs first ever State-of-the-State - NJ Manufacturing event that brought together New Jersey legislators and manufacturers in late March. It will be headed by Senator Bob Gordon.



"When we decided to bring together leading manufacturing businesses in New Jersey with legislators throughout the state, we were confident that it would spark discussions between the two and lead to intensified efforts just like this, to reaffirm New Jersey's leading position in the manufacturing industry and to create positive job growth for the state," said John W. Kennedy, Ph.D., NJMEP Chief Executive Officer.



"We salute Senate President Steve Sweeney for taking the lead, and we support Senator Bob Gordon as he steps into this critical role in a $45+ Billion Industry for New Jersey. Lastly it is always a plus for us to team with NJBIA, as their ability to create cooperatives of this type is unparalleled in our State," concluded Kennedy.



Sweeney made the announcement at the New Jersey Business and Industry Association's "Meet the Decision Makers" event this week.



Senator Gordon is especially well poised to chair the Caucus, not only because of his extensive legislative experience, but his experience in the manufacturing industry as well. Gordon managed a family-owned textile mill in Paterson and has a decade of experience in business strategy and process re-engineering.



About NJMEP:



NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $3.4 billion in value and 28,000+ jobs saved and/or added since the year 2000.



Our service areas are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development.



More information: https://www.njmep.org/.



