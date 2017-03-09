Northeast’s Largest Independent Insurance Broker The Capacity Group Joins EPIC

MAHWAH, N.J. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 9, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Capacity Group of Companies and EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a unique and innovative national retail insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting firm, announced today that they have joined forces.



Established in 1990, The Capacity Group has grown to become one of the largest full-service independent insurance brokerage groups in the nation. Operating multiple brands from 15 locations across the country, The Capacity Group has assembled some of the world’s top-rated providers of specialty insurance and financial services solutions. Today, they are a nationally recognized industry leader and one of the nation’s fastest-growing full-service insurance brokerage groups.

EPIC, founded in 2007, is already one of the 20 largest U.S. retail insurance brokers and ranks #26 among the top commercial insurance broker/consultants globally, with a belief in and reputation for service excellence, innovation, community, collaboration and having fun – all in the interest of being a “people first” (clients and team members) organization.

“The Capacity Group has been delivering strategic guidance and service around the risk management, insurance and benefit consulting needs of our clients for more than 25 years,” said The Capacity Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Lull. “We believe the decision to join EPIC will help us deliver an even broader and deeper set of capabilities and added value to our clients, with the same commitment to service delivery excellence that has always been a hallmark of our firm. We are thrilled to join forces with a unique and successful company like EPIC.”

As part of EPIC, the firm will now operate as The Capacity Group – an EPIC Company, and the Capacity Group’s leadership team will continue to play vital roles within the larger EPIC organization.

Said EPIC CEO, John Hahn, “We found a strong cultural partner in The Capacity Group, in an important and highly desirable region where we have wanted to be an even larger partner in the community and see strong opportunities for growth. The Capacity Group, under the leadership of their executive team alongside their impressive team of owner-operators, will add significant value to our clients across the country and create further opportunities for our employees’ long-term growth and career success.”

EPIC Northeast Region President Thomas O’Neil added, “In addition to the integration and expansion of our respective capabilities, The Capacity Group provides a strong platform in the Northeast to extend our risk management, property casualty insurance, employee benefits consulting, program solutions and private client services to companies across the region and nationally.”

The addition of The Capacity Group significantly expands EPIC’s capabilities, adding more than 280 top professionals in an additional 15 locations and a strong client base centered in the Northeast.

About The Capacity Group – an EPIC Company:

The Capacity Group – an EPIC Company offers an expansive range of standard and customized insurance and financial products, while providing superior customer service for all types of businesses, industries, and individuals. It has a diversified insurance distribution and product platform in Retail, Wholesale and Specialty Program business, as well as all types of personal, commercial, specialty and benefits lines of business. Headquartered in Mahwah, N.J. the firm has grown organically and through a series of acquisitions and strategic partnerships to become one of the 100 largest insurance brokerage firms in the U.S. It is currently ranked number 39 by Business Insurance magazine, and is among the Top 25 privately held brokerage firms in the U.S. according to Insurance Journal Magazine. For additional information, please visit https://capcoverage.com/

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions across California and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,000 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With more than $250 million in revenues, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by the Carlyle Group, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

