OpenClose Named a 2017 Top 100 Top Mortgage Employer by National Mortgage Professional Magazine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OpenClose, a multi-channel loan origination system (LOS) mortgage software provider, announced that it earned a spot on National Mortgage Professional magazine’s (NMP) annual Top 100 Mortgage Employers list for 2017.



Winners were arrived at using NMP magazine’s proprietary Mortgage Company Employer Score (MECS). The MECS weighs and scores various areas in a company to arrive at the list each year. A polling of NMP subscribers is used with the following criteria: corporate culture; compensation; day-to-day management; internal communications; marketing; training; resources; long-term strategy; ingenuity; speed; technology; and industry participation.

“We are very pleased to have been selected by National Mortgage Professional magazine as one of the top mortgage companies to work for in the country for 2017,” said JP Kelly, president of OpenClose. “Our employees are our most important asset and this award reflects their hard work and our commitment to them.”

In January, OpenClose announced that it has been experiencing consistent year-over-year growth, which is largely attributed to an increasing marketplace demand for its web-based, multi-channel LOS and correspondent lending platform. The company has been hiring in nearly all functional areas in order to ensure successful software implementations and excellence in customer support. OpenClose has offices in West Palm Beach, Florida and Gig Harbor, Washington.

NMP magazine is one of the mortgage industry’s leading go-to sources for extensive news coverage for mortgages, origination, compliance, secondary marketing, servicing, settlement, technology, trending, and more.

About OpenClose:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, OpenClose® is a leading enterprise-class, multi-channel loan origination system (LOS) provider that cost effectively delivers its platform on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. The company provides a variety of 100 percent web-based solutions for lenders, banks and credit unions.

OpenClose’s core solution, its LenderAssist™ LOS, is comprehensive platform that is completely engineered by OpenClose using the same code base from the ground up, thus avoiding the problems that often accompany assembling best-of-breed applications or acquiring disparate technologies in an effort to create an end-to-end platform. The company provides lending organizations with full control of their data and creating a truly seamless workflow for complete automation and compliance adherence.

