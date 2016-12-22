OpenClose President JP Kelly Named to HousingWire’s 2016 Vanguard Award List

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OpenClose, an enterprise-class, multi-channel loan origination system (LOS) provider, announced that HousingWire honored its president, JP Kelly, with its second annual Vanguard Award. The list recognizes highly successful executives who are making a positive difference in their respective fields across the mortgage industry.



“The HW Vanguards continued to impress going into its second year; the winners are second-to-none and this list represents the finest cross section of mortgage talent available,” said Jacob Gaffney, HousingWire editor-in-chief.

Winners were comprised of demonstrated leaders in the housing industry, achieving success that has impacted not only the members of individual organizations, but also the entire industry. The program recognizes C-level and business unit executives who have become leaders in their respective fields within housing and mortgage finance — those whose leadership is moving markets forward, each and every day. HousingWire states that it sets an extremely high bar for choosing its second annual list of HW Vanguards, which is a very competitive contest.

Key reasons that Mr. Kelly made the Vanguard Award list is the immense success that OpenClose has been experiencing with its multi-channel LenderAssist™ LOS and turnkey OC Correspondent™ module. Under Mr. Kelly’s leadership, OpenClose continues to grow at a rapid rate with lenders, banks and credit unions adopting its comprehensive LOS platform that fully automates all lending channels. The company also has a significant number of mortgage lenders and conduit aggregators that started leveraging its correspondent technology.

Several industry LOS technology studies and surveys have repeatedly scored OpenClose as being a leader in successful implementations, ease of system use, depth of functionality, innovation, responsive technical support, overall satisfaction, and customer retention, among other areas.

“I am honored to have been chosen as a Vanguard Award winner; it speaks volumes about the success OpenClose has had in recent years,” stated JP Kelly, president of OpenClose. “We have been at the forefront of web-based LOS technology since our inception in 1999. The impetus behind OpenClose’s success is really the result of our extremely dedicated, passionate, customer-focused employees who possess both mortgage lending and mortgage technology experience.”

Vanguard Award Stats:

40 winners in total

Second annual list

Winners were chosen by the HousingWire editorial board based on tangible leadership within their companies and the industry at large

All winners are executives, most being of the C-level suite

23 of the winners serve as president or CEO of their company

The list also includes a COO, an executive director, a division president, seven EVPs and an SVP

Eight of the winners are the founders of their company.

About OpenClose:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, OpenClose® is a leading multi-channel loan origination system (LOS) provider that cost effectively delivers its platform on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. The company provides a variety of 100 percent browser-based solutions for lenders, banks and credit unions.

OpenClose’s core solution, its LenderAssist™ LOS, is completely engineered by OpenClose using the same code base from the ground up, thus avoiding the problems that often accompany assembling best-of-breed applications or acquiring disparate technologies in an effort to create an end-to-end platform. The company provides lending organizations with full control of their data and creates a truly seamless workflow for comprehensive automation and compliance adherence. For more information, visit www.openclose.com or call (561) 655-6418.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire.com is the leading independent source for news, commentary and analysis covering the entire mortgage banking and financial markets. Staffed by a core team of experienced journalists and editors, HousingWire.com delivers breaking news and opinions on U.S. housing and mortgage finance. HousingWire.com has a well-developed reputation for delivering today the news other trade outlets will be reporting on tomorrow — and our readers value the information they get from www.housingwire.com first.

