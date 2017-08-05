Orientations, Open Houses, and Back to School Events

By
Tipp City Schools
-
0
68

Mark Your Calendars

Orientations, Open Houses, and Back to School Events

August 16

Freshman Orientation
8:30am - 2:30pm

Registration (8:30am - 9:00am)
Program (9:00am - 2:30pm)

TMS New Student Orientation
9:00am - 11:00am

TMS 6th Grade Student Orientation
Noon - 2:00pm

TMS 6th Grade Parent Meeting
5:30pm - 6:30pm

August 17

Kindergarten Orientation
7:00pm -8:00pm

(PARENTS ONLY - Held at the High School)   

August 21

THS Back-to-School Night
6:00pm - 8:00pm

***THIS IS A NEW FORMAT FROM PREVIOUS YEARS. ***  Parents/Students will follow the student’s daily school schedule and attend “abbreviated classes.” Teachers will provide a class overview and expectations.  Please arrive at 6:00 p.m.

August 22

Nevin Coppock Open House
4:00pm - 6:00pm

Broadway Elementary Open House
5:00pm - 7:00pm

LT Ball Intermediate Open House
5:30pm - 7:30pm

September 7

TMS Back-to-School Night
6:00pm - 8:00pm

***THIS IS A NEW FORMAT FROM PREVIOUS YEARS. ***  Parents/Students will follow the student’s daily school schedule and attend “abbreviated classes.” Teachers will provide a class overview and expectations.  Please arrive at 6:00 p.m.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR