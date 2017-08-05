Mark Your Calendars
Orientations, Open Houses, and Back to School Events
|
August 16
|
Freshman Orientation
Registration (8:30am - 9:00am)
TMS New Student Orientation
TMS 6th Grade Student Orientation
TMS 6th Grade Parent Meeting
|
August 17
|
Kindergarten Orientation
(PARENTS ONLY - Held at the High School)
|
August 21
|
THS Back-to-School Night
***THIS IS A NEW FORMAT FROM PREVIOUS YEARS. *** Parents/Students will follow the student’s daily school schedule and attend “abbreviated classes.” Teachers will provide a class overview and expectations. Please arrive at 6:00 p.m.
|
August 22
|
Nevin Coppock Open House
Broadway Elementary Open House
LT Ball Intermediate Open House
|
September 7
|
TMS Back-to-School Night
***THIS IS A NEW FORMAT FROM PREVIOUS YEARS. *** Parents/Students will follow the student’s daily school schedule and attend “abbreviated classes.” Teachers will provide a class overview and expectations. Please arrive at 6:00 p.m.