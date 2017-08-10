Parents of Fallen Deputy McCarthy to Accept Degree on His Behalf at Union Institute & University Commencement

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Union Institute & University 2017 California Commencement Ceremony is Sunday, August 13 at 11 a.m. at the Crest Theater in Sacramento.



Diplomas will be bestowed to over 140 graduates in the baccalaureate and master’s programs in the academic disciplines of Criminal Justice Management; Criminal Justice Management Psychology with a concentration in Forensic Psychology; Emergency Services Management with a concentration in Leadership; Business Management with a concentration in Human Resource Management; Emergency Services Management with a certificate in Homeland Security; Criminal Justice Management with a certificate in Forensic Science Management; Child & Adolescent Development; Emergency Services Management; Maternal Child Health: Lactation Consulting; Master of Arts in Health and Wellness; and Master of Science in Organizational Leadership.

Highlights of graduation include:

Keynote address by Union Institute & University President Roger H. Sublett. Dr. Sublett’s address will revolve around three themes: Confidence, Creativity, and Leadership. This is Dr. Sublett’s final commencement address due to his retirement in June 2018.

Presentation of the sixth Mark Dunakin Memorial Award for Extraordinary Achievement to a new graduate of the Criminal Justice Management program who serves in law enforcement and who emulates Sergeant Dunakin’s commitment to community service, academic success, and enthusiasm for UI&U’s Criminal Justice Management program. The award was established in memory of UI&U student Sergeant Dunakin who was killed in the line of duty in March 2009.

Posthumous degree to the family of James Patrick McCarthy. Deputy McCarthy tragically lost his life in April in an accident at the age of 40. He earned his degree in December of 2016.

Diplomas to 149 graduates.

Recognition of 21 veterans who are members of the 2017 graduation class.

The 2017 California Commencement Ceremony will take place Sunday, August 13, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Crest Theater, 1013 K Street, Sacramento. Union Institute & University is a national university with five academic centers, two located in California, Sacramento and Los Angeles.

Learn more about the California Commencement at https://myunion.edu/commencement

About Union Institute & University:

Union Institute & University is a non-profit, regionally accredited university specializing in providing quality higher education degrees for adults nationwide. Founded in 1964, Union’s academic programs and services are the result of more than five decades of identifying and refining ways to structure and deliver education to meet the needs of adults. Distinguished as the pioneer in adult education, Union perfected the concepts now common in higher education such as the hybrid model, a blend of online and traditional classroom instruction, interdisciplinary studies, and student centered education with socially relevant and applicable learning outcomes in its undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degree programs.

The university is guided by its core mission to educate highly motivated adults who seek academic programs to engage, enlighten, and empower them to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility.

Union is a national university with five academic centers located in: Ohio, Florida, California, and Vermont.

For more information about Union Institute & University, visit https://myunion.edu/ or call 1-800-861-6400.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Teresa Wilkins

Media and Public Relations Manager

Union Institute & University

800-861-6400

News Source: Union Institute and University

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/parents-of-fallen-deputy-mccarthy-to-accept-degree-on-his-behalf-at-union-institute-university-commencement/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.