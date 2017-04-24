Partnership with Energy Optimizers, USA, enables Trotwood-Madison and Tri-Village schools to observe Earth Day every day

TIPP CITY, Ohio, April 24, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Earth Day may be observed just one day a year, but Energy Optimizers, USA, is helping the Tri-Village and Trotwood-Madison school districts lead the charge on earth- and resource-friendly practices every day by sponsoring the districts’ Green Teams.



Green Teams engage students, staff and the community in developing, promoting and implementing energy savings and sustainability programs throughout their school districts. Energy Optimizers, USA, sponsors the teams at every school district where it completes a comprehensive energy conservation project.

“The Green Teams are about bringing the work we do with school districts full circle,” said Greg Smith, president of Energy Optimizers, USA. “Our solutions enable school districts to conserve energy by replacing outdated electrical and HVAC systems with energy efficient alternatives. Then we help these districts create grassroots-level teams that are engaged in creating and leading long-term energy conservation and sustainability projects that all students can contribute to or learn from.”

In the Tri-Village Schools district, Green Team students have been collecting plastic bags for recycling and distributing reusable bags in return. Students in grades 3-6 also recently completed a pill bottle recycling project. The students collected more than 730 bottles that they sent to Matthew 25: Ministries in Blue Ash, Ohio. The organization will then send those bottles to areas that need containers to transport and store medications.

“The project provided a very concrete example for students that one person’s trash could be useful to someone else in need,” said Josh Sagester, Superintendent, Tri-Village School District.

In Trotwood-Madison City Schools, the district’s Green Team has set a goal to encourage recycling by placing collection boxes for recyclable items in classrooms. The district will also unveil a new community garden at its early learning center in 2017.

“With our community garden, students and our community members will be able to experience firsthand the relationship between a healthy planet and healthy bodies,” said Marlon Howard, Director of Operations, Trotwood-Madison City Schools.

In addition to providing the materials and support to get the teams up and running, Energy Optimizers, USA, provides scholarships for participating students, an educational trip to The Ohio State University to build a district “Energy Bike” and numerous after-school activities.

For Smith, sponsoring Green Teams isn’t just about instilling conservation-minded habits in school districts and their communities. Smith is also helping to shape the future of the industry. That’s because the teams offer the additional benefit of exposing students to career pathways in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

“STEM careers in general and energy management careers in particular are high growth fields,” said Smith. “Our hope is that by exposing students to these career options, they may take an interest in the field and perhaps one day work for us.”

About Energy Optimizers, USA

Energy Optimizers, USA works with educational, governmental, commercial and industrial customers to implement energy savings opportunities to reduce operational costs, including lighting retrofits, renewable energy projects (wind and solar), HVAC retrofit projects, building automation retrofits and energy education programs. The company was named to the INC. Magazine Top 500 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. (2014), was named the Fastest Growing Company in the region for two consecutive years by the Dayton Business Journal (2013, 2014), and was named a finalist in the Dayton Business Journal Best Places To Work competition in 2016.

To learn more about Energy Optimizers, USA, visit their website at http://energyoptusa.com or call them at (937) 877-1919.

