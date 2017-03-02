Partnership with Energy Optimizers, USA, nets Graham Local Schools more than $400,000 savings in utilities over three-year period

TIPP CITY, Ohio, March 2, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Just three years after contracting with Energy Optimizers, USA, on a project to reduce energy usage and save taxpayer dollars, Graham Local Schools has far exceeded initial projections for energy savings.



The district expected to save $81,885 on utility costs per year over three years, for a total of $245,655. Actual savings over that period are $409,681. Electric consumption was reduced by 32.4 percent and gas consumption is down by 24.2 percent. The savings are normalized, or adjusted to account for outliers in weather conditions and costs.

“We knew going into this project that it was the right thing to do in terms of conserving both energy and taxpayer dollars,” said Don Burley, Director of Operations for Graham Local Schools. “But we are floored by just how much we’ve been able to save. Better yet, the project has just about paid for itself in terms of savings. What better way to meet the needs of students than ensuring we are directing this money to the classrooms rather than the utility companies.”

Completed in 2012, the $574,130 project included:

Replacement of interior lighting with more energy-efficient lamps.

Installation of exterior lighting controls to reduce wasted electricity.

Installation of advanced energy management programming and HVAC controls to improve energy conservation.

Upgrades to the water and air filtration systems.

Installation of smart exhaust hoods on kitchen units.

The majority of the work was funded through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission’s House Bill 264 program, enabling the district to make these cost-cutting improvements at no additional expense to taxpayers while ensuring the guaranteed savings of the project are met or exceeded.

“Districts like Graham Local Schools are the reason why I founded Energy Optimizers, USA,” said Greg Smith, president and CEO of Energy Optimizers, USA. “The administrative team and Board set out to do what’s best for their students, their taxpayers and the environment. With a relatively small investment, they will see cost-reduction benefits for years to come. The results speak for themselves, and the entire community can be proud of the district’s leadership.”

About Energy Optimizers, USA:

Energy Optimizers, USA works with educational, governmental, commercial and industrial customers to implement energy savings opportunities to reduce operational costs, including lighting retrofits, renewable energy projects (wind and solar), HVAC retrofit projects, building automation retrofits and energy education programs. The company was named to the INC. Magazine Top 500 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. (2014), was named the Fastest Growing Company in the region for two consecutive years by the Dayton Business Journal (2013, 2014), and was named a finalist in the Dayton Business Journal Best Places To Work competition in 2016.

To learn more about Energy Optimizers, USA, visit their website at http://energyoptusa.com or call them at (937) 877-1919.

