Pendo Named as Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Kansas City and Top 5000 Companies Nationally

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo., Aug. 24, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pendo, a nationwide appraisal management company (AMC), has been named to the Ingram’s Corporate 100 list for fastest growing companies in Kansas City and the Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies nationally. Both lists recognize companies who have achieved significant revenue growth over a three-year period. This marks Pendo’s fourth consecutive year on both lists.



According to Ingram’s, the Corporate Report 100 recognizes the region’s fastest-growing companies. The report showcases companies that are headquartered in Kansas City’s 22-county metro area and have at least $200,000 in sales year one and $1 million by year three.

“Each year it’s exciting to see the new and returning companies on both lists,” noted Mike Peck, co-founder. “We were number one and then number two our first two years on the Ingram’s Corporate Report. Our team has accomplished so much in such a short timeframe.”

The Inc. 5000 list honors real achievement by founders who built something great from scratch and showcase significant revenue growth in a three-year period. Companies that are selected must generate a minimum of $100,000 in year one and a minimum of $2 million by year three.

“Pendo’s continued success comes from having a strong team of people who each believe in our core values – entrepreneurship, leadership, dedication, efficiency and respect,” said Jeff Sandman, co-founder. “Our clients’ success is what drives us to be the best that we can be. We couldn’t accomplish that without teamwork from our appraiser network. We are truly fortunate to be named to these lists once again. We will continue delivering great service to our clients and partners, and plan to be back to on the list next year, for the fifth year in a row.”

About Pendo:

Pendo is a nationwide appraisal management company based in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. The company was co-founded by two successful tech professionals, Jeff Sandman and Mike Peck, specifically to disrupt the appraisal management segment using advanced technology and severely elevated service standards. The company’s proprietary QC technology boasts numerous unique features that assure the highest levels of quality and compliance, while also reducing wait times, elevating service levels, boosting client engagement, and minimizing redundant activities. Pendo was founded in 2009 and is licensed to conduct business in all 50 states.

For more information, visit https://www.pendomanagement.com/, email [email protected] or call 816-332-6627.

News Source: Pendo Management

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/pendo-named-as-top-100-fastest-growing-companies-in-kansas-city-and-top-5000-companies-nationally/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.