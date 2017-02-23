Philip Stevens joins Optima Group as Director

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Feb 23, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Philip C. Stevens has joined Optima Group, Inc. as Director, with responsibility for helping the firm's clients achieve their goals through the development of business and marketing strategies as well as the deployment of communications initiatives. A seasoned executive from the financial services and insurance industries, Philip was most recently with Pappas MacDonnell, Inc., where he worked with a variety of clients in banking, investment management, insurance and business services.



"Philip comes to Optima Group with a valued combination of capabilities," said Kenneth R. Hoffman, President and Managing Director. "He has divided his career between the client and consulting sides of the table, and he balances an analytical mind with a creative flair, which is really at the heart of what Optima Group provides to its clients."



Before his time at Pappas MacDonnell, Philip was a corporate vice president at MassMutual Financial Group, where he was in charge of Institutional Distribution, and before that a senior vice president at Advanta Corporation, where he was also president of the firm's life and health insurance company. He has also held executive positions at Penn Mutual and People's United Bank and was at one time an advertising copywriter on Madison Avenue.



"Philip's versatility will ensure that he will add immediate value to a number of our current assignments," said Hoffman, "while his multifaceted experience will help us broaden our reach into other financial-services sectors as well. We're pleased to welcome Philip into our ranks."



A resident of Guilford, Connecticut, Philip is a Chartered Life Underwriter and an alumnus of Yale College and the Harvard Business School.



About Optima Group, Inc.:



With a single-minded focus on the financial industry, Fairfield, Connecticut-based Optima Group has been helping leading financial services companies grow their businesses for more than three decades. As an ongoing, trusted partner to its clients, Optima Group adds insight, an outside perspective, and fresh ideas. From concept to execution, it helps build its clients' brands by thinking creatively - and guiding them toward effective solutions that work in the marketplace.



For more information, visit: http://www.optimagroupinc.com/.

News Source: Optima Group, Inc.

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/philip-stevens-joins-optima-group-as-director/