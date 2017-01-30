Pompano Beach Cultural Center Announces Resident Companies

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan 30, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Pompano Beach Cultural Center today announced the names of the 11 regional non-profit organizations that will form the Center's resident companies. This Cultural Alliance is comprised of highly regarded performing arts organizations based in South Florida. Each will offer exciting individual performances, while also collaborating on special events and educational programming.



The highly anticipated debut of the Center is thanks to the dedication of Pompano Beach's visionary city leadership including Mayor Lamar Fisher, city commissioners and city staff. Season schedules, grand opening festivities and fundraising events will soon be announced on the website, http://www.ccpompano.org/.



"We are thrilled that the opening of this stellar venue is almost at hand," said Mayor Fisher. "The Cultural Center, and the sensational organizations that will comprise the resident companies, exemplify the incredible commitment our city has made to the arts. We are delighted that so many outstanding companies will call our Center, their home."



The organizations that have been accepted as members of the Cultural Alliance, through the end of the 2018 season, include Arts Ballet Theatre, Brazilian Voices, Curtain Call Playhouse, Dance NOW! Miami, Florida Classical Ballet, Fushu Daiko, Outre Theatre Company, Rootz of Music, South Florida Chamber Ensemble, South Florida Jubilee Chorus and TheatreSouth.



"This is an outstanding amalgamation of talent," said Alyona Ushe, President/CEO of the Cultural Arts Creatives (The Creatives), the organization hired by the city to program and manage the Center. "Our vision for the Center is to feature the best of the best of South Florida talent, and we are thrilled by the dazzling and diverse array of performing arts groups that will form the foundation of our first season."



A panel of experts in various artistic disciplines selected the collective of 11 members. The Creatives will assist resident companies with marketing, development and the use of latest technology in the creation and presentation of the best regional work.



"Each organization on their own is a dynamic artistic force. Our goal is to give them a grand showcase to display their talents and to encourage them to collaborate and utilize each other's expertise," continued Ushe, who also is planning on commissioning a work that will feature all the Alliance members.



In addition to programming from Alliance members, Ushe has scheduled several signature series including Jazz and Blues programming which will also commence in May.



ABOUT THE MEMBERS:



Arts Ballet Theatre: The company made its debut in New York at the New Dance Amsterdam Theater in 2012 and continuously tours internationally to Europe and South America. Under artistic director, Vladimir Issaev, Arts Ballet Theatre has become a force in the ballet community of South Florida. www.artsballettheatre.org



Brazilian Voices: Brazilian Voices is a women's vocal ensemble that performs at cultural community and philanthropic events. Brazilian Voices aspires to incorporate the best of Brazilian culture throughout the world. The group evolved out of a vocal technique workshop organized by Beatriz Malnic and Loren Oliveira in 2001. Since then, these two devoted women, who volunteer their voices and time promoting and preserving the rich multicultural Brazilian heritage fostering multicultural exchange, music appreciation, and education. www.brazilianvoices.org



Curtain Call Playhouse: Curtain Call Playhouse is proud to be the most active "touring" theater locally in South Florida for the past 20 years, working with over 3,500 artists, and more than 3,000 children in the arts. Appealing to both adult and family audiences, their mission is to bring the excitement of live theater to local communities with the goal of entertaining the seasoned theater-goer as well as inspiring a whole new generation of audiences. www.curtaincallplayhouse.com



Dance NOW! Miami: Julliard graduate, Hannah Baumgarten founded Dance NOW! Miami with Diego Salterini, and through Dance NOW! has toured the US from New York to Arizona, Central America and conducted residencies in and South America. Hannah directed the Magnet High School Dance Program at Dillard Center for the Arts in Fort Lauderdale for 10 years and currently serves as adjunct faculty at the Academy of Arts & Minds High School. www.dancenowmiami.org



Florida Classical Ballet: The mission of the Florida Classical Ballet (FBC) is to promote and preserve the tradition of Classical Ballet by offering audiences a repertoire of exciting programming designed to enrich and inspire the community and its culture. FCB company is comprised of highly talented and disciplined local, national and international artists and focuses on excellence through the fusion of Cuban technique and American style. www.floridaclassicalballet.org



Fushu Daiko: Since 1990, Fushu Daiko has been training in the art of Taiko, a musical art form that builds on a 2600+ year old tradition of Japanese drumming. Their music combines the traditional drums and rhythms of Japan with musical styles from around the world, such as jazz and R&B, to create an exciting, powerful cross-cultural experience that strives to cross boundaries and connect cultures. www.fushudaiko.org



Outre Theatre Company: Outre Theatre Company is a young, vibrant company that believes that theater is a living art form with the power to reimagine and reexamine ourselves and the world around us. They are a theater that nurtures the creative spirit of individuals and our community through original and established works, utilizing a variety of mediums to engage the souls and imaginations of the artists and the audience. They strive to create theatre which stimulates thought, provokes reflection, and encourages activism. www.outretheatrecompany.com



Rootz of Music: Rootz of Music, Inc. was founded in 2011 by Jazz guitarist, arranger, composer, and music educator Eugene Grey along with his wife Felicia K. Grey. Rootz of Music is committed to inspiring people and assisting in their growth and appreciation of music. One of the goals of the organization is to preserve the history of Jamaica's popular music through a series of presentations of its innovative program "American Roots of Jamaican Music: The Legacy." www.rootzofmusic.net



South Florida Chamber Ensemble: The South Florida Chamber Ensemble (SFCE), was formed in 2011 as a combination of the Art Trio and the New York Wind Trio and is comprised of six musicians from the brass, woodwind, string and percussion families. The two ensembles, who shared some of the same members, decided to join forces in order to diversify and pool resources. Their members perform throughout South Florida in orchestras like the Florida Grand Opera, Miami City Ballet, South Florida Philharmonic and Boca Raton Philharmonia. www.sfcemusic.com



South Florida Jubilee Chorus: South Florida Jubilee is proud to be affiliated with Sweet Adelines International, a world-wide organization of women singers focused on advancing the art of barbershop singing -- four-part harmony through performance, competitions, and education. South Florida Jubilee singers enrich their lives through the enjoyment of singing a broad variety of songs from Broadway tunes, classical music, mainstream music, and gospel. These songs are arranged specifically for the rich barbershop harmonies that are identified with this art form. www.southfloridajubilee.org



TheatreSouth: Artist in Residence Group TheatreSouth one of South Florida's newest performing arts companies, is led by 42-year theater veteran, Founder/Artistic Director Herman LeVern Jones, MFA. www.deeringestate.org/theatresouth-atlanta/



