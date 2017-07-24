PrimoSync Releases World’s First 100-percent FREE Android Data Recovery with Highest Recovery Rate

LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 24, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PrimoSync Inc., a pioneering developer of iOS and Android, today proudly released its 100 percent FREE and competent data recovery flagship – Primo Android Data Recovery for all Android users. Embedded with the most innovative technology, it fully helps Android users deep-scan every inch of data to make sure of the highest data recovery rate.

The most exciting aspect is that it’s totally FREE, offering ultrafast scan and recovery speed to rescue lost or deleted messages, photos, contacts and more from ANY Android phone or tablet.



“Having helped over 80,000 iOS users in the past 6 months to retrieve their mis-deleted or lost messages, photos, etcetera, we’ve also got a slew of feedback from Android users who also want to get back their lost data,” said Davis Harry, CEO of PrimoSync. “Therefore, we uninterruptedly enhanced our unique data recovery technology, and finally bring out the whole new Primo Android Data Recovery, aiming to thoroughly recover all vital Android data at zero cost, even with the maximum recovery success rate.”

Download the FREE Primo Android Data Recovery to get back lost messages, contacts and more: https://www.primosync.com/android-data-recovery/download.htm

Highlighted Features of Primo Android Data Recovery:

A Completely Cost-free Android Data Recovery Solution:

Primo Android Data Recovery is the world’s first — yet the ONLY 100 percent FREE — Android data recovery tool with highest success rate! Now, no more free trial, and you are absolutely free to download, scan, and even recover everything back with no limitations and no hidden fees.

The Top-ranking Android Data Recovery Success Rate:

Built on the newly patented technology, Primo Android Data Recovery scans deeper than ever to ensure you get back your lost or deleted data at the maximum data recovery rate. No more worries, and you can salvage your lost-but-valued photos, messages, contacts, call logs and more without any hassle.

The Industry-Leading Data Scan & Recovery Speed Ever:

Armed with industry-leading data scan and recovery speed, Primo Android Data Recovery digs out the targeted lost files faster than ever. With it, you are able to get back your precious data in no time just as you had them before.

The Most Compatible Free Utility for Any Android Device:

Last but not the least, Primo Android Data Recovery perfectly supports any Android smartphone, including SAMSUNG, Google, SONY, HTC, HUAWEI, MOTOROLA, LG, etc. Plus, it runs well on Android 4.0 or later.

For more details: https://www.primosync.com/android-data-recovery/.

Pricing and Availability:

Primo Android Data Recovery is completely free of charge. No catch, no hidden costs, no in-app purchases. Users can directly download it from: https://www.primosync.com/android-data-recovery/download.htm

About PrimoSync:

PrimoSync Inc. was established in 2016 in Los Angeles, California. The “P” in PrimoSync stands for “Passion, Persistence, Profession & More.” Learn more: https://www.primosync.com/.

