PrimoSync Unveils Primo iPhone Data Recovery – iOS Data Recovery Software Specially for the Latest iOS 10 and iPhone 7/7 Plus

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb 16, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoSync Inc., a leading provider of iOS utility software, today released its new iOS data recovery software: Primo iPhone Data Recovery. Specially designed for the latest iOS 10 and iPhone 7/7 Plus users, it helps retrieve up to 25 types of mis-deleted, damaged or lost data from your iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. It also offers 3 reliable ways to ensure a maximum recovery rate: Recover from iOS Device, iTunes Backup and iCloud Backup. Now you are able to restore all of your important personal data directly to your iPhone for instant use.



"As an iPhone data recovery expert, we are dedicated to offering the best solution for users to achieve the highest recovery rates. Therefore, we are thrilled to bring the brand new and reliable software this year: Primo iPhone Data Recovery, aiming to recover mis-deleted messages, important contacts and beautiful photos," said Davis Harry, CEO, PrimoSync. "The sooner users perform the recovery, the higher chances they can regain their missing data with our software."



Newest & Highlighted Features of Primo iPhone Data Recovery:



1. Get Back the Lost iPhone Data & Files Up to 25 Types:

Photos, messages, contacts, notes, app data, etc., are important for users, and now Primo iPhone Data Recovery recovers 25 types of data and files on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. You can also choose the most suitable format like PDF, TEXT, CSV, VCF or HTML for data recovery.



2. Retrieve Personal Data Directly Back to iPhone Easily:

It scans and recovers most of your valued personal data like contacts, messages, notes, etc., directly back to your iPhone, iPad and iPod touch for instant use. No matter if mistakenly deleted or accidentally damaged, all can be recovered to your iPhone again.



3. Three Reliable Recovery Ways for Highest Recovery Rate:

To achieve the highest recovery rate, it offers 3 convenient & reliable ways: Recover from iOS Device, iTunes Backup, and iCloud Backup. Now, any piece of data inside could be effortlessly extracted, and you'll never worry about overwriting your existing data on iPhone.



4. Integrate iOS System Repair Tool:

System errors like stuck on white Apple logo, black screen, and continuous reboot loop from the failed upgrade or jailbreak collapse, are now easily returned back to normal status with one click.



Pricing and Availability:

Users can download Primo iPhone Data Recovery to perform a scan from https://www.primosync.com/iphone-data-recovery/download.htm and buy a license from https://www.primosync.com/iphone-data-recovery/buy.htm at $39.99.



About PrimoSync:

PrimoSync Inc. was established in 2016 in Los Angeles, California. The "P" in PrimoSync stands for "Passion, Persistence, Profession & More." Learn more: https://www.primosync.com/.



