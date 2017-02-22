Qualia Achieves SOC 2 Information Security Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Qualia, the fastest growing provider of title settlement software, announced that it has earned the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA’s) Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) certification after completing an independent audit process with a third-party certified public accounting (CPA) firm. The certification serves as independent validation of the effectiveness of Qualia’s process, procedures and controls for maintaining data security and the confidentiality of client information.



“Qualia is committed to protecting our customers’ security using the most advanced technology and highest standards,” said Nate Baker, CEO of Qualia. “As mortgage lenders are increasingly expecting their service providers to verify security controls, our customers are able to guarantee best-in-class security without having to undergo a costly and time-intensive security audit.”

Per the AICPA, the SOC 2 report is designed to provide a better understanding of an organization’s “internal control[s] … as it relates to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.” Qualia underwent the SOC 2, Type 1 audit, which analyzes an organization’s “system and the suitability of the design of controls” to ensure the organization has adequately met the following criteria:

Security – The system is protected against unauthorized access.

Availability – The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.

Processing integrity – System processing is complete, valid, accurate, timely and authorized.

Confidentiality – Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

Privacy – Personal information is collected, used, retained, disclosed and destroyed in accordance with the organization’s privacy notice.

“Given the sensitive nature of the information that is exchanged during the closing process, maintaining data security and privacy must be paramount for all parties in the transaction,” Baker added. “The SOC 2 certification provides a definitive statement of security assurance, allowing our customers to promote their security practices as a competitive differentiator when financial institutions are evaluating a settlement provider.”

About Qualia:

For title settlement professionals, Qualia provides an all-in-one solution for more efficient and seamless closings. The fastest growing software on the market, Qualia’s automated task management, real-time reporting, and best-in-class integrations save title companies thousands of dollars in labor and software costs every year. Qualia’s incredible ease-of-use and industry-leading support allows new users to learn Qualia in virtually no time.

To learn more about how Qualia can save you time and money, sign up at https://www.qualia.com/demo or call 855-441-5498.

News Source: Qualia Labs

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/qualia-achieves-soc-2-information-security-certification/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.