Qualia Adds Industry-First Custom Reporting to Title Settlement System

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan 24, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia, the fastest growing provider of title settlement software, announced the release of its advanced reporting module. The reporting feature equips title and closing professionals with an easy-to-use and customizable tool to analyze revenue sources, business relationships and operational efficiency.



"From our team's background building small and large agencies, we know the challenge of maintaining and growing relationships with lenders and realtors while guaranteeing the right level of quality. We built Qualia Reports to solve that problem," said Nate Baker, CEO of Qualia.



Within the "Reports" tab, Qualia users can easily access and create custom reports based on tasks, contacts and any of the other 4,000 pieces of data involved in the settlement transaction. The flexibility of custom reporting allows users to answer bigger questions about their business pipeline, while also identifying ways to streamline day-to-day operations. Because all the data is already housed in Qualia, reports are automatically generated and readily available to users at no additional cost.



Additionally, Qualia uses artificial intelligence to immediately detect and notify users when they enter a contact record that is similar to a pre-existing record. Qualia is the first settlement software to offer this functionality, which is critical to accurate business source reporting.



"Most title agencies have to manually merge duplicate contacts every month; it's extremely time-consuming and prone to errors. Because Qualia automatically merges duplicate contacts, agents can finally get a simple and fast answer to what business sources are their main revenue drivers and how those sources are trending month-over-month," Baker explained.



About Qualia:



For title settlement professionals, Qualia provides an all-in-one solution for more efficient and seamless closings. The fastest growing software on the market, Qualia's automated task management, real-time reporting, and best-in-class integrations save title companies thousands of dollars in labor and software costs every year. Qualia's incredible ease-of-use and industry-leading support allows new users to learn Qualia in virtually no time.



