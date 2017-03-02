Qualia Integrates with Old Republic Title

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Mar 02, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia, the fastest growing provider of title settlement software, announced it has completed an integration with Old Republic Title's ezJacket and Closing Protection Letter (CPL) software applications. As a result, title agents can now generate policy jackets, policy reports and CPLs directly without leaving the Qualia system.



"Settlement software should improve the title agent's ability to work with key business partners, which is why Qualia is committed to delivering superior integrations with leading title vendors," said Nate Baker, CEO of Qualia. "Through our integration with Old Republic Title, we have streamlined the title process for our mutual agents by centralizing all title work into a single system."



About Old Republic Title:

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., the Old Republic Title Insurance Group, Inc. (ORTIG) is comprised of a multitude of title and related services companies. Its underwriters are Old Republic National Title Insurance Company, formed in 1907, and American Guaranty Title Insurance Company, dating back to 1896. Since 1992, no other title insurer has had higher overall financial-strength ratings than the ORTIG.



The ORTIG (known widely as Old Republic Title) offers a full complement of title insurance underwriting and related services such as: IRS Section 1031 exchanges, notary services, commercial real estate due diligence, UCC insurance, bankruptcy reporting, national timeshare and relocation services, document recording, real estate appraisal, commercial real estate transaction coordination, mortgage servicer solutions, default management, flood reporting, and centralized national order placement services. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI), one of the nation's 50 largest publicly held insurance organizations.



About Qualia:

For title settlement professionals, Qualia provides an all-in-one solution for more efficient and seamless closings. The fastest growing software on the market, Qualia's automated task management, real-time reporting, and best-in-class integrations save title companies thousands of dollars in labor and software costs every year. Qualia's incredible ease-of-use and industry-leading support allows new users to learn Qualia in virtually no time.



