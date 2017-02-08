Qualia Partners with Stewart to Enhance Title Agent Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb 08, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia, the fastest growing provider of title settlement software, announced it has completed an integration with Stewart, a leading provider of title insurance. Through the integration with Stewart Access, title agents will be able to obtain Stewart rate information, create title policy jackets and issue Closing Protection Letters (CPLs) directly within Qualia.



"Qualia is dedicated to providing title agents with a cohesive and seamless solution for working with all of their business partners," said Nate Baker, CEO of Qualia. "By integrating directly with Stewart Access, our mutual agents can efficiently and accurately complete all of their title work without ever leaving the Qualia system."



"This integration helps our Stewart Trusted Providers(TM) streamline their transactions and simplify the accounting process," said Tara Smith, Senior Vice President and Director of Stewart's agency services. "Stewart Access and Qualia enable agents to spend more time focusing on their customers and less time on manual processes."



About Stewart:



Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers(TM) and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships - and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.(TM) More information is available at stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter(R) @StewartTitleCo.



About Qualia:



For title settlement professionals, Qualia provides an all-in-one solution for more efficient and seamless closings. The fastest growing software on the market, Qualia's automated task management, real-time reporting, and best-in-class integrations save title companies thousands of dollars in labor and software costs every year. Qualia's incredible ease-of-use and industry-leading support allows new users to learn Qualia in virtually no time.



