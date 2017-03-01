Qualia Recognized with HW TECH100 Award by HousingWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Mar 01, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia, the fastest growing provider of title settlement software, announced that it has been selected by HousingWire as a 2017 HW TECH100(TM) award winner, an honor given to the most innovative technology companies in real estate.



"Qualia's mission is to equip title and settlement professionals with modern software that is truly transformational for their business and empowers them to create a better closing experience," said Nate Baker, CEO of Qualia. "To be recognized by the HousingWire editorial team for those efforts validates our tireless efforts to make that vision a reality, and we are truly honored to be included among this year's HW TECH100 winners."



"The companies that make up the 2017 HW TECH100 are the cream of the crop of the entire housing industry, from real estate to mortgage lending, servicing, and investment," said HousingWire Senior Financial Reporter Ben Lane. "These companies aren't just taking part in the housing industry's technological revolution; they're leading it."



The HW TECH100 recognizes the top 100 fintech companies that are driving housing technology innovation. Qualia was recognized by HousingWire editors for its ability to unify the title and closing process through its cloud-based platform.



"The companies in the 2017 HW TECH100 cover the entire mortgage finance spectrum. There's hardly a corner of our industry that hasn't been transformed in some way, either by fintech startups focusing on a specific software need or legacy companies evolving to compete in the new environment," said HousingWire Magazine Editor Sarah Wheeler. "Now more than ever, these companies are delivering the innovation this industry needs to do its most important job: supporting the American Dream."



About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the nation's most influential industry news source covering the U.S. housing economy, spanning residential mortgage lending, servicing, investments, and real estate operations. The company's news, commentary, magazine content, industry directories, and events give more than one million industry professionals each year the insight they need to make better, more informed business decisions. Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B2B Banking/Business/Finance category, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International. Learn more at http://www.housingwire.com.



About Qualia:

For title settlement professionals, Qualia provides an all-in-one solution for more efficient and seamless closings. The fastest growing software on the market, Qualia's automated task management, real-time reporting, and best-in-class integrations save title companies thousands of dollars in labor and software costs every year. Qualia's incredible ease-of-use and industry-leading support allows new users to learn Qualia in virtually no time. To learn more about how Qualia can save you time and money, sign up at https://www.qualia.com/demo or call 855-441-5498.

News Source: Qualia Labs

