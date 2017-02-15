Quandis Integrates its Court Case Search Solution, QCC, with KMCIS’ CaseAware Case Management System

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb 15, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- MBA National Mortgage Servicing Conference & Exposition -- Quandis, Inc., a leading default management mortgage technology provider, announced at the MBA's yearly servicing conference being held at the Gaylord Texas Hotel that it has seamlessly integrated its court case search solution, dubbed Quandis Court Connect (QCC), with KMC Information Systems, L.C.'s (KMCIS) CaseAware(R) case management system (CMS) for law firms.



QCC is a sophisticated data service that automates the monitoring of state courts for desired case activity and immediately notifies users when any activity occurs. Often, users at law firms manually visit court websites on a one by one basis in order to locate cases of interest, which is onerous, labor intensive, and prone to errors and missed cases.



The new integration allows CaseAware(R) users to easily initiate searches for any type of court case across the country directly from within CaseAware(R), which is a leading CMS that is widely utilized by law firms. Detailed case information is located and seamlessly populated back into CaseAware(R). This eliminates manual intervention, data re-entry, saves time, and delivers newfound efficiencies.



"There is a rampant problem whereby law firms regularly perform manual searches on court websites, which accompanies many issues, inefficiencies and risks," said Scott Stoddard, CEO of Quandis. "QCC completely eliminates this problem and now that our service is integrated with CaseAware(R), the processes and workflows are fully streamlined for law firms."



Key components of QCC include:

* Docket monitoring that quickly locates the desired type of case and feeds any docket changes back into CaseAware(R).



* Docket classifications that efficiently categorize dockets according to desired criteria and preferences, enabling users to focus only on items that matter.



* Party searches that check for party names and other case filings is also planned to be integrated with CaseAware(R). QCC performs very granular party searches for any name permutation, preventing users from either missing a case or locating one that does not pertain to the individual being searched.



With the simple click of a button, CaseAware(R) users can obtain any and all cases for parties on a state-wide basis in just minutes with an unmatched level of accuracy, complete with name permutations. The law firm's process remains the same, allowing CaseAware(R) users to sail effortlessly through their normal workflow. Detailed reporting is provided that can be accessed and a PDF copy of the court's website docket page is stored for audit purposes.



Quandis will be attending the MBA's Servicing Convention and Exposition from Feb. 14 - 17, 2017 in Grapeview, Texas at the Gaylord Texas Hotel. The company can be contact at 949-525-9005, via email at jbittick@quandis.com for a demo of QCC and the CaseAware(R) integration.



About Quandis:

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Quandis is a leading default management software provider specializing in Web-based solutions for the mortgage industry. Quandis' solutions include foreclosure process automation, short sale portals, skip tracing systems, a valuations hub, military search services, bankruptcy status searches, collection solutions, vendor solutions, as well custom application development. The company's clients range from servicers, to foreclosure attorneys, lenders, banks, GSEs outsourced service providers, and agents and brokers. For more information, please visit http://www.quandis.com/ or call (949) 525-9000.



About KMCIS

KMC Information Systems, L.C. ("KMCIS") is a St. Louis Missouri-based partnership founded in 2004 and dedicated to implementing quality solutions for the Legal, Mortgage, and Title industries. The CaseAware(R) product suite offered by KMCIS is the leading case management software for the default servicing industry. CaseAware(R) Manage is a complete and extremely configurable legal case management system developed specifically for default services law practices and foreclosure trustee firms. The system includes a dynamic workflow engine, automated fees and costs, and an integrated document generation, storage and retrieval system. CaseAware(R) Integrate provides automated, two-way transmission of data between a trustee or law firm's case management/accounting systems and the prevalent default services industry systems. For more information, please visit http://www.caseaware.com/.



