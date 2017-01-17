ReverseVision Distributes Food to San Diego County’s Hungry

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision, the leading provider of software and technology for the reverse mortgage industry, has teamed up with the San Diego Food Bank to help local residents in need.



The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization in San Diego County. The food bank, which receives donations from the USDA, food manufacturers and retailers, the agricultural sector and food drives, serves an average of 370,000 people per month and distributed 22 million pounds of food in the last year alone.

Last week, more than 20 employees of San Diego-based ReverseVision spent a day of service at the food bank’s 80,000-square-foot warehouse in Miramar. There they completed a variety of essential tasks, including checking expiration dates, inspecting donated food for quality, assembling 766 boxes of food for the Senior Food Program and packaging 2,500 pounds of potatoes for distribution.

“This activity was a rewarding way for ReverseVision to honor our commitment to serving our local community while spending time together as a team,” said ReverseVision president and CEO John Button. “We support the San Diego Food Bank’s mission and look forward to our next day of service.”

“We rely on volunteer assistance to fulfill our mission of providing nutritious food to people in need, advocating for the hungry and educating the public on hunger-related issues,” said Chris Carter, vice president of communications, marketing and public affairs for the San Diego Food Bank. “It’s exciting for us any time local businesses like ReverseVision take time out of their routine to lend a helping hand.”

On average, volunteers inspect and sort 30,000 pounds of food per week at the Mirimar warehouse. To learn more about volunteer opportunities with the San Diego Food Bank, visit http://sdfb.volunteerhub.com/.

About ReverseVision

Recognized as a Deloitte’s 2015 Technology Fast 500™ Company, ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading software and technology provider for the reverse mortgage industry, offering products and services focused exclusively on reverse mortgages. More reverse mortgages are originated monthly using ReverseVision technology than all other reverse mortgage LOS combined. ReverseVision has partnered with some of the finest and fastest-growing lending organizations in the U.S. to provide the leading reverse mortgage technology to brokers, correspondents, lenders and investors.

ReverseVision is recognized as a driving innovator in the reverse mortgage industry. ReverseVision continues to improve its software with frequent new innovations and by building on pioneering capabilities in reverse mortgage interactive graphs, scenario analysis, multi-environment performance analysis and workflow in the origination process.

For more information, visit http://www.reversevision.com/.

