ReverseVision Expands RV University (RVU) with 3-Day Live Training Course that Accelerates Reverse Mortgage Loan Originator Success

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Apr 20, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReverseVision, the leading provider of software and technology for the reverse mortgage industry, today announced the expansion of its RV University (RVU) education and training program with the addition of a three-day Accelerated Loan Originator Training course available live each month at ReverseVision's San Diego training facility.



Launched in March, the live training course is specifically designed for loan originators and processors looking for quality Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) education and software training. Both front-line originators and managers will benefit from programming designed to accelerate the HECM origination process and position companies to achieve optimum results.



ReverseVision will offer the course on a monthly basis and is currently accepting enrollment for its May and June sessions. The three-day session covers all facets of HECM education, beginning with a primer on loan structure and regulatory guidelines on day one. Day two gives students hands-on practice preparing proposals and disclosures for various origination scenarios using ReverseVision technology. On the final day of the training, attendees learn compliant and successful sales methods for describing HECM loans to a range of borrowers and referral partners.



Mickey Cunningham, an experienced forward loan originator with Gateway Mortgage Group, is one of 11 students who attended the first Accelerated Loan Originator Training session in March. Gateway Mortgage Group is among the largest privately held mortgage bankers in the country.



"The HECM product is unlike any other loan product I've worked with during my 26-year career in mortgage," said Cunningham. "While it was great to test-drive ReverseVision's excellent technology, what really stood out for me was the incredible amount of loan education. Anyone who is going to originate HECM loans needs to have this kind of training."



Christina Harmes, assistant manager of C2 Financial's reverse mortgage division, also attended the session. C2 is the largest mortgage broker in California and second-largest broker in the United States.



"Reverse mortgages will be trending for some time thanks to rising interest rates and the size of the Baby Boomer generation. There's a real need for comprehensive training to help forward loan officers learn how to originate reverse mortgages," said Harmes. "In fact, that's why I enrolled in RVU - to evaluate whether the program could be used to help C2 as we train more forward loan officers to originate HECM products."



"I was really pleased by the amount of information geared toward HECM newcomers and the methodical way it was delivered," Harmes continued, "but what I didn't expect is that I would learn so much myself. As a professional who's closed many reverse mortgages, it was gratifying to receive definitive answers to some more advanced questions I've been wondering about for some time."



ReverseVision has offered 24/7 online training through its RVU platform for the last three years. RVU's online classes remain an affordable option for mortgage lenders seeking introductory and "refresher" HECM education. In addition, select courses qualify attendees to earn credits toward Nationwide Multi-State Licensing System (NMLS) and Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional (CRMP) continuing education requirements. The CRMP program, administered by the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA), is the highest industry credential for reverse mortgage professionals.



"Key regulatory changes have evolved the HECM significantly, which is why both new and experienced reverse mortgage professionals stand to benefit from hands-on training that addresses product knowledge, HECM selling techniques and the RV Exchange software," said Wendy Peel, vice president of sales and marketing at ReverseVision. "Normalizing this product so that more traditional lenders see HECMs as a natural addition to their product offerings will be key to our industry's continued growth and success."



To register for Accelerated Loan Originator Training or another RVU course, visit http://rvu.reversevision.com/.



About ReverseVision:



ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading software and technology provider for the reverse mortgage industry, offering products and services focused exclusively on the home-equity conversion mortgage (HECM) and related reverse mortgage programs. With nearly 10,000 active users, ReverseVision technology supports more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company's comprehensive product suite also includes reverse mortgage sales and education tools and a dedicated professional services team. ReverseVision partners with some of the finest and fastest-growing banks, credit unions and lending organizations in the United States to provide its reverse mortgage technology to brokers, correspondents, lenders and investors.



A 2017 HousingWire TECH100(TM) company, ReverseVision has also been recognized in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500(TM) listing. ReverseVision's annual user conference, the only event of its kind in the industry, brings together more than 200 lenders, vendors and educators each year to advance reverse mortgage lending. The company continues to build on its technology's pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements aimed at boosting users' reverse mortgage volume, workflow efficiency and data analysis capabilities.



For more information, visit http://www.reversevision.com/.

