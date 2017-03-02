ReverseVision Named to HousingWire’s HW TECH100 for Second Time

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Mar 02, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReverseVision, the leading provider of software and technology for the reverse mortgage industry, today announced it has been named to HousingWire's HW TECH100(TM) list of the housing economy's most innovative technology companies for a second time. Previously recognized in 2015, ReverseVision is the only reverse mortgage loan origination software (LOS) provider to be selected for the prestigious award.



HousingWire introduced its TECH100 program in 2014 to recognize the increasingly influential role of technology companies serving the mortgage space. Chosen by HousingWire's editorial staff, winners of the award must demonstrate market influence across six discrete dimensions. Every year has seen an increase not only in the number of companies who apply for the award, but also the breadth of their innovation.



ReverseVision was recognized for its flagship RV Exchange (RVX) LOS, the only reverse mortgage software that connects users across the entire industry. From loan origination to ordering services and from documents to closing, the end-to-end loan process can be done without ever stepping outside the software.



"HousingWire's Tech100 program is widely recognized as a 'who's who' of mortgage technology innovators, and we are honored to make the list for a second time," said John Button, president and CEO of ReverseVision. "ReverseVision is proud to support our lenders and brokers as the industry's source of reverse mortgage innovation in technology, education and thought leadership."



"The companies that make up the 2017 HW TECH100(TM) are the cream of the crop of the entire housing industry, from real estate to mortgage lending, servicing and investment," said HousingWire Senior Financial Reporter Ben Lane. "These companies aren't just taking part in the housing industry's technological revolution; they're leading it."



About ReverseVision:



ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading software and technology provider for the reverse mortgage industry, offering products and services focused exclusively on the home-equity conversion mortgage (HECM) and related reverse mortgage programs. With nearly 10,000 active users, ReverseVision technology supports more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company's comprehensive product suite also includes reverse mortgage sales and education tools and a dedicated professional services team. ReverseVision partners with some of the finest and fastest-growing banks, credit unions and lending organizations in the United States to provide its reverse mortgage technology to brokers, correspondents, lenders and investors.



A driving innovator in the reverse mortgage industry, ReverseVision's growth, leadership and innovation have been recognized in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500(TM) listing and by such publications as HousingWire, Mortgage Banking and Mortgage Professional America. ReverseVision's annual user conference, the only event of its kind in the industry, brings together more than 200 lenders, vendors and educators each year to advance reverse mortgage lending. The company continues to build on its technology's pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements aimed at boosting users' reverse mortgage volume, workflow efficiency and data analysis capabilities.



About HousingWire:



HousingWire is the nation's most influential industry news source covering the U.S. housing economy, spanning residential mortgage lending, servicing, investments and real estate operations. The company's news, commentary, magazine content, industry directories and events give more than one million industry professionals each year the insight they need to make better, more informed business decisions. Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B2B Banking/Business/ Finance category, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and Trade Association Business Publications International.



