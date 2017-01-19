ReverseVision Names Kelly Kelleher Director of Corporate Marketing and Events

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan 19, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReverseVision, the leading provider of software and technology for the reverse mortgage industry, today announced the promotion of Kelly Kelleher to the role of director of corporate marketing and events.



Since joining ReverseVision as marketing manager in 2013, Kelleher has worn many hats and helped guide projects ranging from a full-scale corporate rebranding to targeted marketing campaigns to drive user participation in ReverseVision's flagship reverse mortgage loan origination system (LOS), ReverseVision Exchange (RVX). Kelleher has also heightened the firm's visbility in traditional mortgage trade media and events and designed and championed corporate thought leadership initiatives in partnership with the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), American Bankers Association (ABA) and various financial planning and financial advisor networks.



"Kelly's accomplishments in driving strategic direction with detail-oriented execution will only continue to enhance and strengthen ReverseVision's position as the industry leader," said ReverseVision Vice President of Sales and Marketing Wendy Peel.



In her new role, Kelleher will refine ReverseVision's brand identity to ensure it resonates with an evolving reverse mortgage marketplace that is experiencing the entry of more traditional, or "forward," lenders than ever before. She will also spearhead the ongoing cultivation and contribution of ReverseVision thought leadership to support industry growth.



Peel noted that Kelleher's combination of technical experience and expertise in all media outlets make her uniquely qualified to grow ReverseVision's annual user conference, RV UserCon, and "Fact Track" events, which educate prospective brokers and lenders on how and why to enter the reverse mortgage market. Through these activities, Kelleher will continue to bring reverse lending ideas, education and awareness to financial planners and other retirement advisors.



"I am continually impressed with Kelly's drive and commitment. She brings unique energy and ideas to every project - even the exhausting task of working a tradeshow floor. ReverseVision substantically benefits from the results she brings to the team," said ReverseVision President and CEO John Button.



"At ReverseVision, I am fortunate to be in a position where I can put my skills and experience to work for both a company and a product, the HECM, in which I sincerely believe," said Kelleher. A home-equity conversion mortgage, or HECM for short, is the most common type of reverse mortgage. "Exploring new ways of promoting the reverse mortgage industry and projecting the ReverseVision message on a national level is a compelling professional challenge that I welcome and embrace vigorously."



About ReverseVision:



Recognized as a Deloitte's 2015 Technology Fast 500(TM) company, ReverseVision is the leading software and technology provider for the reverse mortgage industry and offers products and services focused exclusively on reverse mortgages. More reverse mortgages are originated monthly using ReverseVision technology than all other reverse mortgage loan origination systems combined. ReverseVision has partnered with some of the finest and fastest-growing lending organizations in the United States to provide its leading reverse mortgage technology to brokers, correspondents, lenders and investors.



ReverseVision is a driving innovator in the reverse mortgage industry. ReverseVision continues to improve its software with frequent new innovations and by building on pioneering capabilities in reverse mortgage interactive graphs, scenario analysis, multi-environment performance analysis and workflow in the origination process.



For more information, visit http://www.reversevision.com/.

