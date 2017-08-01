ReverseVision Vice President of Sales and Marketing Wendy Peel Selected to HousingWire 2017 ‘Women of Influence’ List

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision, the leading provider of software and technology for the reverse mortgage industry, today announced that Wendy Peel, its vice president of sales and marketing, has been named to HousingWire’s 2017 “Women of Influence” list.



Peel was recognized for her industry-wide efforts to reposition the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), once seen as a fringe loan product, as a timely and logical option for mortgage lenders serving borrowers age 62 and older. The strategy of Generational Lending™ is the latest push to normalize the HECM product with banks and mortgage lenders. Due in large part to Peel’s strategic marketing, ReverseVision has earned a reputation as not only the HECM market’s leading origination platform, but as a trusted expert in the industry.

After spearheading ReverseVision’s inaugural user conference in 2016 — which convened industry leaders, lenders and brokers from 67 companies, including four of the nation’s top five reverse lenders — Peel took UserCon up a notch in 2017. The most recent conference combined sessions designed to educate new-to-HECM originators on the basics of HECM lending with compelling compliance and technology training for seasoned HECM loan officers. An insightful presentation by noted mortgage industry expert Rob Chrisman brought the theme of introducing HECMs into traditional lending full circle.

Peel also crystallized a strategy to re-orient banks and credit unions to the product gap HECM loans fill for the retiring Baby Boomer generation. This concept targets normalizing the HECM product while explaining the benefits of offering these loans as part of a larger business plan.

“Wendy has been very influencial in the HECM lending niche since joining us in 2015,” said ReverseVision President and CEO John Button. “Since then, she has led our efforts to encourage HECM lending by traditional lenders and banks. Her generational lending strategy is resonating with these businesses, and we are beginning to see an influx of new players entering the reverse mortgage space.”

“As the mortgage industry continues to do the right thing — increase diversity in the workforce — the housing finance business will likewise keep moving from strength to strength,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney. “The progress is undeniable; as the number of influential women in housing grows, so does our recognition for the Influential Women of Housing. Our list is bigger and better than ever.”

Peel previously served as vice president of sales and marketing for cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications provider CommercePromote and in similar roles at iCoStore, Take Notice, PNA and TransPerfect Translations.

Now in its seventh year, HousingWire’s “Women of Influence” list honors individuals who have made notable contributions both to their businesses and to the industry at large. For a full list of honorees, visit: https://www.housingwire.com/articles/40821-women-of-influence-2017.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is by far the nation’s most influential source of news and information for U.S. mortgage markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals.

Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B-to-B Banking/Business/Finance category, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International.

About ReverseVision:

ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading software and technology provider for the reverse mortgage industry, offering products and services focused exclusively on the home-equity conversion mortgage (HECM) and related reverse mortgage programs. With nearly 10,000 active users, ReverseVision technology is used by 10 out of 10 top reverse mortgage lenders and supports more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company’s comprehensive product suite also includes reverse mortgage sales and education tools and a dedicated professional services team. ReverseVision partners with some of the finest and fastest-growing banks, credit unions and lending organizations in the United States to provide its reverse mortgage technology to brokers, correspondents, lenders and investors.

A 2017 HousingWire TECH100™ company, ReverseVision has also been recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ listing. ReverseVision’s annual user conference, the only event of its kind in the industry, brings together more than 200 lenders, vendors and educators each year to advance reverse mortgage lending. The company continues to build on its technology’s pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements aimed at boosting users’ reverse mortgage volume, workflow efficiency and data analysis capabilities.

For more information, visit http://www.reversevision.com/.

