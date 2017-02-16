ReverseVision’s Jeff Birdsell Named to MPA Hot 100 for Advancing Reverse Mortgage Industry

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision, the leading provider of software and technology for the reverse mortgage industry, today announced that Vice President of Professional Services Jeff Birdsell, CMB, has been selected as one of Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine’s 2017 Hot 100. Birdsell was recognized for his significant contributions to the reverse mortgage industry over a career that has spanned 25 years.



“I’m humbled and gratified to be counted among the accomplished mortgage professionals of the MPA Hot 100,” Birdsell said. “The breadth and depth of talent on this list contributes to my strong optimism about our industry’s future.”

Birdsell has been introducing technology “firsts” to the reverse mortgage industry since the mid ‘90s as a prime contributor to some of the reverse mortgage industry’s most prolific software solutions, including ReverseVision’s RV Exchange (RVX) reverse mortgage loan origination software (LOS). More reverse loans are originated monthly using RVX than all other systems combined. Birdsell is also a a respected industry speaker and educator and was a founding member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Assocation (NRMLA).

“Jeff has made enormous contributions not just to ReverseVision, but to the wider reverse mortgage industry,” said ReverseVision President and CEO John Button. “His influence as an educator, innovator and ally to the industry cannot be overstated. We’re so pleased to see him recognized for his talent and achievements.”

MPA delivers news, opinion and analysis to mortgage, real estate and finance industry professionals through its bi-monthly magazine and daily email newsletter. Its Hot 100 list is published annually and drawn from nominees submitted by the mortgage community.

About ReverseVision:

Recognized as a Deloitte’s 2015 Technology Fast 500™ Company, ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading software and technology provider for the reverse mortgage industry, offering products and services focused exclusively on reverse mortgages. More reverse mortgages are originated monthly using ReverseVision technology than all other reverse mortgage LOS combined. ReverseVision has partnered with some of the finest and fastest-growing lending organizations in the U.S. to provide the leading reverse mortgage technology to brokers, correspondents, lenders and investors.

ReverseVision is recognized as a driving innovator in the reverse mortgage industry. ReverseVision continues to improve its software with frequent new innovations and by building on pioneering capabilities in reverse mortgage interactive graphs, scenario analysis, multi-environment performance analysis and workflow in the origination process.

For more information, visit http://www.reversevision.com/.

