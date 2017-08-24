Scott Stoddard of Quandis Designated One of the Mortgage Industry’s ‘Top 50 Most Connected Mortgage Professionals’ in 2017 by NMP Magazine

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Quandis, Inc., a leading default management mortgage technology provider, announced that Scott Stoddard, the company’s chief executive officer, has been named to National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine’s 2017 “Top 50 Most Connected Mortgage Professionals” list.



NMP cites that individuals who earn a spot on the list as being very successful, well-connected, recognized, and powerful networkers and influencers in the mortgage industry. They are esteemed by their peers as authorities in their respective areas of focus who consistently serve as trusted sources of information, guidance and leadership.

Mr. Stoddard is a renowned figure in the mortgage industry, specifically in enterprise-level servicing technology. His expertise in providing technology solutions to the mortgage banking industry spans more than 25 years. He was the co-founder of LenStar, where in 1995 he completed the successful sell of the company to London Bridge, and then served as group executive to complete a smooth transition of ownership. Now owned by ISGN, LenStar is still a widely used network that that enables servicers and default attorneys to efficiently communicate, exchange data and streamline workflows.

In 2003, he co-founded Quandis and has since grown the company into one of the leading default management software firms in the mortgage industry. Other positions previously held by Mr. Stoddard include chief technology officer for The LOGS Group, vice president of systems for Mortgage Default Servicing, and five years of experience in the aerospace industry working with NASA, Rockwell International and Hughes Aircraft.

Mr. Stoddard has a long-standing reputation for being an innovator in mortgage servicing technology. He led Quandis in making significant advances in 2017 with its enterprise-class, modular-based default management platform, launching several new products and services that were quickly adopted by new clients. As a result of his leadership, Quandis continues to enjoy a solid footprint in the servicing side of SaaS and Cloud-based mortgage servicing software.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Quandis is a leading default management software provider specializing in web-based solutions for the mortgage industry. Quandis’ solutions include foreclosure process automation, short sale portals, skip tracing systems, a valuations hub, military search services, bankruptcy status searches, collection solutions, vendor solutions, as well custom application development. The company’s clients range from servicers, to foreclosure attorneys, lenders, banks, GSEs outsourced service providers, and agents and brokers.

