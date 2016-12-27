SecuGen Releases UN20 Serial, a FAP 20, Low Cost, Optical, OEM Fingerprint Sensor

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 27, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen, a world leading optical fingerprint device and technology vendor, is excited to announce the immediate availability of the UN20 Serial™ a standalone, optical, OEM fingerprint sensor that is FAP 20 certified by the FBI.



The UN20 Serial is a serial interface sensor with a simple to use set of commands that allows the developer to capture fingerprint images, extract templates, and to enroll, search and match fingerprint templates. The UN20 Serial is small, rugged and durable, and highly accurate. The UN20 Serial hardware is FBI certified for use in the FIPS 201 PIV program under the FAP 20 category. The template extraction and matching algorithms running on the sensor are NIST MINEX certified.

SecuGen will showcase and demonstrate the UN20 Serial at CES 2017, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, from Thursday January 5th through Sunday January 8th in booth # 21647 (Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall). SecuGen is known around the world as a manufacturer of high quality and rugged optical fingerprint sensors that are priced for large deployments.

UN20 Serial is the first of the Unity BDP (Biometric Development Platform) line of fingerprint products to be released. At the heart of the UN20 Serial, and all Unity BDP products, is SecuGen’s FAP 20 certified U20 sensor combined with a fully programmable Linux system and integrated into one compact package almost identical in size to the U20 itself.

The Unity BDP provides the tools and technologies that allow for the rapid and efficient development of a wide variety of embedded fingerprint solutions where high quality, rugged design, and affordability are key factors. SecuGen will be releasing a series of additional UN20 OEM sensors and Unity finished products over the course of the coming months. Development partners may also use the Unity Biometric Development Platform to develop a potentially limitless variety of custom designed fingerprint sensors to suit the needs of their customers.

Jeff Brown, VP of Sales and Marketing for SecuGen stated, “We looked at the old model of a sensor and a separate board running the extraction and matching algorithms and felt it was hopelessly out of date. Our team has been able to unite all the parts of the OEM sensor and shrink them into one very small sensor. Embedding an open Linux development environment in the UN20 Serial makes this product unique in the industry. Combining all of this with an astonishingly low price is a major breakthrough.”

“The SecuGen engineering team has come up with a new approach to delivering world class OEM sensors,” commented VP of Engineering Dan Riley. “The UN20 Serial is the first product resulting from this approach. The Unity BDP upon which the UN20 Serial is based is not just a sensor, it is an entire development platform. The UN20 Serial is just the first product springing from the Unity platform. The uses for the Unity BDP are nearly limitless. It represents a giant leap forward in OEM fingerprint technology.”

Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen, added, “For many years we have focused exclusively on delivering to our OEM partners the tools they need to compete successfully in this highly competitive industry. The UN20 Serial is the first of an amazing new product line, the Unity Biometric Development Platform (BDP). Unity BDP is the culmination of a decade of effort. We are very proud to be able to deliver the first product of this product line. More such products are coming and we believe that the industry will never be the same.”

SecuGen Corporation (www.secugen.com) is the world’s leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint readers and OEM components, developer kits and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms. Known for high quality, ruggedness, and price-performance, SecuGen’s products are used across a wide range of industries, market segments and applications around the world including insurance and banking, medical and health care, point of sale, logical and physical access control, mobile devices, AFIS and law enforcement, and national ID and voter ID projects.

