SecuGen Spotlights the Hamster Pro 45, a FAP 45, Two-Finger and Rolled Finger Reader at Connect:ID

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 24, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen, a world leading optical fingerprint device and technology vendor, is pleased to announce that they will be spotlighting the Hamster Pro 45, a FAP 45 certified two finger and rolled finger reader at the Connect:ID Conference.



The Hamster Pro 45 fingerprint reader is sleek in design, accurate, rugged and will be offered at an astonishingly low cost. SecuGen’s new product is Appendix F compliant and is suitable for AFIS and other law enforcement and government applications.

Attendees are invited to take an early peek at SecuGen’s new two finger reader. The Hamster Pro 45 fingerprint reader will be demonstrated in SecuGen’s booth # 214 at the Connect:ID Conference in Washington, D.C. from May 2 to May 3, 2017.

The Hamster Pro 45 is slated for release in the second half of 2017. SecuGen will also release at that time the OEM sensor that is inside the Hamster Pro 45 called the U45. The U45 is intended for developers who would like to create their own two finger readers or who intend to imbed the FAP 45 sensor into devices with additional functionality.

Jeff Brown, VP of Sales and Marketing for SecuGen stated, “This is a milestone product for SecuGen. An AFIS quality two finger reader offers new possibilities for SecuGen resellers. SecuGen products have expanded their reach further into the Federal Government and Law Enforcement sectors. This is only one of several exciting new products we are readying for our partners for 2017.”

Dan Riley, VP of Engineering said, “I am proud to say that, given specifications for a two-finger reader at a low price point, our team was able to beat the stated goals on all counts. The new Hamster Pro 45 is an exceptionally high quality device at a remarkably low price. Our engineering team has exceeded every expectation.”

Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen, added, “We have been expanding our product line at an ever-increasing rate. With the Hamster Pro 45, we are providing partners with the means to enter growing new markets. We have always focused on being responsive to our partner’s needs. The Hamster Pro 45 is the latest result.”

SecuGen Corporation (www.secugen.com) is the world’s leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint readers and OEM components, developer kits and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms. Known for high quality, ruggedness, and price-performance, SecuGen’s products are used across a wide range of industries, market segments and applications around the world including insurance and banking, medical and health care, point of sale, logical and physical access control, mobile devices, AFIS and law enforcement, and national ID and voter ID projects.

