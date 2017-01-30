SecuGen to Feature UN20 Bluetooth, OEM Fingerprint Sensor at RSA 2017 in San Francisco

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen, a world leading optical fingerprint device and technology vendor, is pleased to announce that they will be demonstrating the UN20 Bluetooth, a Bluetooth enabled OEM fingerprint sensor that is FAP 20 certified, small, rugged, and affordable.

The UN20 Bluetooth uses a Bluetooth interface with a simple and easy to use set of commands that allows the developer to capture fingerprint images, extract templates, and to enroll, search and match fingerprint templates all within the UN20 device. The UN20 Bluetooth hardware is FBI certified for use in the FIPS 201 PIV program under the FAP 20 category. Additionally, the template extraction and matching algorithms running on the device are NIST MINEX certified.

SecuGen will be demonstrating the UN20 Bluetooth sensor in booth # N4802 in the North Hall of Moscone Center at the RSA Conference 2017 San Francisco from Monday February 13 through Thursday February 16, 2017.

The UN20 Bluetooth is intended as an easily embedded fingerprint solution where high quality, rugged design, and affordability are key factors. SecuGen is known around the world as a manufacturer of high quality and rugged optical fingerprint sensors that are highly versatile and well-priced for large deployments.

UN20 Bluetooth, is the second of SecuGen’s new Unity BDP line of fingerprint products that provide a unique Biometric Development Platform. At the heart of the UN20 Bluetooth, and all Unity BDP products, is SecuGen’s FAP 20 certified U20 sensor combined with a fully programmable Linux system and integrated into one compact package almost identical in size to the U20 itself. The Unity BDP provides the tools and technologies needed for developers and OEMs to rapidly and efficiently develop a potentially limitless variety of custom designed fingerprint biometric products. In addition to the UN20 Bluetooth, SecuGen will be releasing a series of additional UN20 OEM sensors and Unity finished products that will feature different capabilities over the course of the coming months.

“Bluetooth connectivity opens the opportunity to use SecuGen world class technology with a variety of Bluetooth enabled products and platforms,” stated Dan Riley, SecuGen VP of Engineering. “We are very excited to have developed a high quality Bluetooth OEM fingerprint solution that has been repeated asked for by our OEM partners. We are proud to surpass their expectations by offering a fully featured product with an embedded Linux environment at an exceedingly low cost.”

“We listen closely to the needs of our OEM partners,” added Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen. “We are pleased to introduce the highly demanded UN20 Bluetooth, the second of our new Unity Biometric Development Platform product line. The Unity BDP represents years of effort, technological innovation and commitment to delivering the world’s best optical fingerprint readers and sensors.”

About SecuGen:

SecuGen Corporation (www.secugen.com) is the world’s leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint readers and OEM components, developer kits and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms. Known for high quality, ruggedness, and price-performance, SecuGen’s products are used across a wide range of industries, market segments and applications around the world including insurance and banking, medical and health care, point of sale, logical and physical access control, mobile devices, AFIS and law enforcement, and national ID and voter ID projects.

