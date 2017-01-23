Senior Business Leader and Consultant Duane Dennis Joins EPIC in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan 23, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Duane Dennis has joined the firm as a senior consultant and principal in the firm's Southern California Employee Benefits Consulting Practice.



Dennis will be responsible for business development, strategy, program design, implementation and management of employee benefits programs for EPIC clients. In addition to his regional responsibilities, Dennis will also work with EPIC's National Benefits Consulting Practice leadership on several key growth and client support initiatives.



Dennis will be based in EPIC's Los Angeles office and report to Southern California managing principal Jim Gillette.



A highly experienced consultant whose career spans more than 20 years, Dennis joins EPIC from benefit consulting technology company HIXME, where he was executive vice president, sales and marketing.



Dennis previously spent 11 years at Mercer Human Resource Consulting, where he held the positions of Partner - Chair of U.S. and Global Sales Leadership Teams and Member of U.S. and Pacific Southwest Market Leadership Teams; and Client Manager/Business Development Executive.



As one of the nation's fastest growing private insurance brokerage firms, EPIC has been on an aggressive national growth trajectory, successfully competing against the large, institutional brokers with an entrepreneurial, client-focused business model and "people first" culture.



"Duane is a tremendous addition to our team," said EPIC's Jim Gillette. "His ability to grow revenue and build long term business partnerships will add significant value to the firm. We are thrilled to have him join our Benefits Consulting Practice in Southern California and across the country."



"I am very excited to join EPIC," said Dennis. "They are an innovative, fast-growing firm with a great national team and strong, experienced leadership. With so much change taking place in our country and around the world, I can most effectively serve my own clients as part of a leading-edge, flexible, responsive organization that puts the needs and best interests of clients ahead of all else. This is what I have found in EPIC."



Duane Dennis can be reached at:

EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

601 South Figueroa Street, Suite 3950, Los Angeles, CA 90017

duane.dennis[at]epicbrokers.com

Office: 213-629-8921



About EPIC:



EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 850 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 13,000 clients.



With more than $250 million in revenues, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Supported by the Carlyle Group, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

