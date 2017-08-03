Seventeen Counties Across Midwest, Western United States Join Simplifile E-recording Network

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 3, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, announced today that 17 additional counties throughout the Midwest and Western United States have joined the Simplifile e-recording network.



“The need for speed, efficiency, and cost savings continues to drive adoption of electronic real estate processes, including e-recording,” said Paul Clifford, president of Simplifile. “Simplifile continues to add new counties, parishes, and recording jurisdictions on almost a daily basis, expanding the availability and benefits of e-recording to consumers, lenders, settlement agents, and counties not only in the Midwest and Western United States, but also nationwide.”

The new jurisdictions are:

Bartholomew County, Ind.

Benton County, Ind.

Clinton County, Ind.

Osborne County, Kan.

Eddy County, N.M.

Sierra County, N.M.

Highland County, Ohio

Columbia County, Ore.

Tillamook County, Ore.

Wheeler County, Ore.

Davison County, S.D.

Lincoln County, S.D.

Burnet County, Texas

Val Verde County, Texas

Carbon County, Wyo.

Laramie County, Wyo.

Sheridan County, Wyo.

The Simplifile e-recording network is the largest in the nation. As part of this network, settlement agents in these counties can now transmit documents electronically to the county recording office for recording using Simplifile’s secure service. Once the documents are received, the county recorder is able to review, stamp, record, and return documents electronically within minutes through the Simplifile system. In addition, settlement agents can also pay recording fees and other recording-related expenses electronically through the Simplifile platform, thus reducing errors and eliminating check-writing costs.

More than 1,646 U.S. county recording offices e-record deeds, mortgages, and other documents using Simplifile. For a current list of all jurisdictions within the Simplifile e-recording network, visit https://simplifile.com/e-recording-counties.

About Simplifile:

Simplifile, the nation’s largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.

To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com or call 800-460-5657.

