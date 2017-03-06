Simplifile Announces Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Mortgage Management Solution

PROVO, Utah, Mar 06, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, announced that its Collaboration and Post Closing services will be available this month through Ellie Mae's Encompass(r) all-in-one mortgage management solution. The seamless integration allows Encompass users to collaborate with settlement agents via Simplifile and work together seamlessly on documents and disclosure data from pre-closing to post closing.



Simplifile Collaboration enables lenders to work directly with their settlement agents to share, receive, and validate disclosure data, documents, and transaction details. Simplifile Post Closing provides lenders with real-time updates on the recording status of documents, then closes the loop on the entire mortgage transaction by delivering the final title policy and fee data electronically. Both services automatically record any loan changes, updates, or deficiencies to generate an audit-ready compliance trail.



Ellie Mae is a leading provider of innovative on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry. Ellie Mae's Encompass all-in-one mortgage management solution provides one system of record that enables banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders to originate and fund mortgages and improve compliance, loan quality, and efficiency.



"Simplifile is delighted to partner with Ellie Mae," said Simplifile President Paul Clifford. "With this secure, seamless integration, Encompass users gain visibility into settlement agent processes and will experience faster, more efficient mortgage closings. We look forward to a long, successful relationship with Ellie Mae."



Simplifile, the nation's largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.



