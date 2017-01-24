Simplifile Clocks 11.9 Million E-recording Transactions in 2016, Sets Sights on Settlement Innovation in 2017

PROVO, Utah, Jan 24, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, today announced its strategic priorities for 2017 along with year-end data summarizing the organization's last 12 months of growth. Following steady adoption of its e-recording platform by county recording offices in 2016, Simplifile will focus in 2017 on expanding its network of settlement agent users and introducing enhancements to its online collaboration platform for settlement service providers.



"An incredible three out of four U.S. real estate transactions in 2016 occurred in a county that e-records with Simplifile," said Simplifile President Paul Clifford. "We will continue to grow our e-recording network in 2017, and we'll also roll out new enhancements to our Collaboration and Post Closing services that put settlement agents' needs at the forefront."



Simplifile's e-recording network grew at a pace of one new county every other day in 2016. In all, 182 counties and parishes in 32 states joined Simplifile over the course of the year, bringing the total number of e-recording jurisdictions nationwide to 1,543 on December 31. Today, the network covers 1,560 counties and more than 75 percent of the U.S. population, making faster, more cost-effective and more secure recording available for the vast majority of real estate transactions.



In 2016, title companies, banks, attorneys, servicers, and lien filers submitted some 11.9 million documents directly to county recording offices using Simplifile. The company also saw growth in adoption of its Collaboration and Post Closing services, which allow settlement agents to share, receive, and validate documents and data with their network of lenders in real time. Simplifile's secure, electronic workspace provides a platform for collaboration on fee data, documents, and transaction details.



Now in its seventeenth year of operation, Simplifile increased its staff by 8% in 2016 and added several new members to its leadership team, including Director of Product Strategy Brian Boike, Director of Lender Experience Chris Lohman, and Director of Strategic Initiatives David Majewski.



The year was also a busy one for Simplifile Cares, the philanthropic program through which Simplifile honors its commitment to service. Employees contributed 155 volunteer hours and the company donated a total of $36,526 to benefit Habitat for Humanity chapters in 33 states.



About Simplifile



Simplifile, the nation's largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.



To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com/ or call 800-460-5657.

News Source: Simplifile

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/simplifile-clocks-11-9-million-e-recording-transactions-in-2016-sets-sights-on-settlement-innovation-in-2017/