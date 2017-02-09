Simplifile E-recording Network Gains 43 New Counties in South, Midwest

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 9, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, announced it has added 43 counties and parishes across the Southern and Midwestern United States to its e-recording network. All of the counties, which span 18 states, joined Simplifile’s network in the last quarter of 2016 or first quarter of 2017, with most signing on in just the last two months.



“E-recording saves counties and settlement service providers time and money while increasing borrower and lender satisfaction,” said Paul Clifford, president of Simplifile. “It is our pleasure to support these new jurisdictions as they transition from manual recording to an electronic process that is more efficient and beneficial for everyone involved.”

Aurora, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jones, Lawrence, Moody, and Union counties are the latest South Dakota jurisdictions to begin accepting electronically submitted documents following the state’s legislative authorization of e-recording last October.

Other new counties across the South and Midwest include:

Clark County, Ark.

Howard County, Ark.

Butts County, Ga.

Carroll County, Ga.

Cook County, Ga.

Long County, Ga.

Montgomery County, Ga.

Paulding County, Ga.

Wilcox County, Ga.

Marion County, Ill.

Williamson County, Ill.

Pike County, Ind.

Putnam County, Ind.

Scott County, Ind.

Plaquemines Parish, La.

Washington County, Md.

Jackson County, Miss.

Rankin County, Miss.

Holt County, Mo.

Maries County, Mo.

Genevieve County, Mo.

Lee County, N.C.

Renville County, N.D.

Scotland County, N.C.

Huron County, Ohio

Ross County, Ohio

Jackson County, Okla.

Aiken County, S.C.

Anderson County, S.C.

Clarendon County, S.C.

Dorchester County, S.C.

Carroll County, Tenn.

Montgomery County, Tenn.

Waller County, Texas

Isle of Wight County, Va.

Washburn County, Wis.

Effective immediately, settlement agents in these jurisdictions can scan and submit documents directly to the county recording office using Simplifile’s secure, web-based e-recording service. In just minutes, the county recorder can review, stamp, record, and return documents to the settlement agent using the same electronic system. Settlement agents can also pay recording fees and associated payments securely through the Simplifile service, reducing payment errors and eliminating check-writing costs.

More than 1,579 county recording offices throughout the United States now record deeds, mortgages, and other documents electronically using Simplifile. For an up-to-date list of all jurisdictions currently e-recording with Simplifile, visit https://simplifile.com/e-recording-counties.

About Simplifile:

Simplifile, the nation’s largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.

To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com or call 800-460-5657.

