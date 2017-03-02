Simplifile Recognized as HousingWire TECH100 Winner for Second Year Running

PROVO, Utah, Mar 02, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, announced that it has been selected for HousingWire's HW TECH100(TM) list of the most innovative technology companies in housing for the second year in a row.



Now in its fourth year, the HousingWire TECH100 program acknowledges the increasingly important role technology providers play in propelling real estate and mortgage markets forward. Chosen by HousingWire's editorial staff, the award's winners must demonstrate unique solutions that have significant market influence or potential. Since its inception, the program has seen a steady increase in both the number of companies who apply for the award and the breadth of their innovations.



HousingWire recognized Simplifile for its Collaboration service that brings lenders and settlement agents together on a single platform to share, receive, and validate mortgage documents and data in real time. The editorial staff also noted Simplifile's advancements in automating the post closing process by bridging its Collaboration platform with the nation's largest e-recording network.



"It's an honor to see our Collaboration and Post Closing services acknowledged among such a strong field of innovative solutions in this year's HW TECH100," said Simplifile President Paul Clifford. "We're always seeking new ways to better serve lenders, settlement agents, and counties through technologies that support collaboration and workflow efficiency."



"The companies that make up the 2017 HW TECH100(TM) are the cream of the crop of the entire housing industry, from real estate to mortgage lending, servicing and investment," said HousingWire Senior Financial Reporter Ben Lane. "These companies aren't just taking part in the housing industry's technological revolution; they're leading it."



For a full list of honorees, visit http://tech100.housingwire.com/.



About Simplifile:

Simplifile, the nation's largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.



To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com or call 800.460.5657.



About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the nation's most influential industry news source covering the U.S. housing economy, spanning residential mortgage lending, servicing, investments, and real estate operations. The company's news, commentary, magazine content, industry directories, and events give more than one million industry professionals each year the insight they need to make better, more informed business decisions. Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B2B Banking/Business/ Finance category, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International.



Learn more at http://www.housingwire.com.

News Source: Simplifile

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/simplifile-recognized-as-housingwire-tech100-winner-for-second-year-running/