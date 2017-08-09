Simplifile, Title Guaranty Complete First-Ever E-recording of Hawaii Land Court Document

PROVO, Utah and HONOLULU, Hawaii, Aug. 9, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, today announced that Title Guaranty has completed the first-ever e-recording of a Land Court document in the state of Hawaii using Simplifile’s E-recording service. The document, a mortgage, was submitted into the public record on July 26 in a process that took only minutes.



Unlike most U.S. states, Hawaii does not have a county recording system. Instead, mortgages, deeds, and other real property documents are recorded through the State of Hawaii Bureau of Conveyances, which manages two systems of recordation: the Regular System and the Land Court System. While Hawaii has allowed e-recording of Regular System documents since 2010, last week’s achievement marks the first time a Land Court document has been recorded electronically in the state’s history.

Paper-based recording can be especially cumbersome in Hawaii, where documents have to be air-mailed from neighboring islands to the Bureau of Conveyances on Oahu at great time and expense. The move to an electronic process represents a major step up in recording security, speed, and savings for Hawaii’s document submitters and recorders.

“As the first title and escrow company in Hawaii, Title Guaranty is excited to now be the first to e-record in the state’s Land Court System,” said Title Guaranty Chief Operating Officer Mike B. Pietsch. “In addition to the many efficiencies it will create, e-recording will also allow clients much earlier access to their original recorded documents. We are proud to lead the way in utilizing technology to enhance a process that is so critical to real estate transactions in Hawaii.”

“Bilateral e-recording in Hawaii is a milestone we have been working toward for more than a decade,” said Simplifile President Paul Clifford. “After seeing first-hand the challenges document submitters must face to manually record in Hawaii’s island geography, we are extremely gratified to bring the convenience, security and cost savings of e-recording to the Land Court.”

As the pilot submitter for the first Hawaii Land Court recording, Title Guaranty worked closely with Simplifile to prepare for the momentous transaction. “Our experience with Simplifile was excellent,” Pietsch said. “Their collaborative approach during our initial training on the platform, preparation for the pilot, and first batch of submissions to the Bureau of Conveyances made the whole process seem easy and clear to understand.”

Simplifile, the nation’s largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.

To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com or call 800-460-5657.

Title Guaranty of Hawaii is the oldest and largest title company in Hawaii. Founded in 1896 by a kama’aina family, TG Hawaii has been providing real estate closing services for 121 years. The company’s in-depth local knowledge and more than 350 employees in branches statewide ensures thorough, fast transactions and friendly customer service. With a complete in-house title department and experienced escrow professionals on every island across the state, TG Hawaii is the title and escrow company of choice among Hawaii’s real estate, lending and legal professionals.

To learn more, visit http://www.tghawaii.com/.

