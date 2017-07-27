Simplifile’s Vicki DiPasquale Named One of Mortgage Professional America’s Elite Women in Mortgage

PROVO, Utah, July 27, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, today announced that Vice President of Sales Vicki DiPasquale is one of Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine’s 2017 Elite Women in Mortgage.



DiPasquale was recognized for her significant contributions to the title industry as a subject matter expert in e-recording, lender-settlement collaboration, and post-closing and for her efforts to transform public perception of e-recording by promoting education and partnership among lenders, settlement agents, and county recorders.

“It is rare to see a sales executive honored at such a high level, yet I can think of no one more deserving of recognition than Vicki DiPasquale, whose consultative approach to sales is guided by a sincere passion for sharing her substantial expertise and educating those who stand to benefit most from emerging technologies,” said Simplifile President Paul Clifford. “Vicki’s efforts have had a transformative effect not only on Simplifile’s growth and success but on the evolution of the industries we serve.”

“As a thirty-year veteran of the title industry, I find it incredibly rewarding to be part of a team that is modernizing the way settlement agents collaborate with mortgage lenders and county recorders,” said DiPasquale. “There is really nothing I’d rather do — which makes this recognition an unexpected and humbling honor.”

MPA’s annual list of Elite Women in Mortgage recognizes the mortgage industry’s most influential women leaders. Visit http://www.mpamag.com/rankings/elite-women-2017 for a full list of this year’s honorees.

About Simplifile:

Simplifile, the nation’s largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.

To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com/ or call 800-460-5657.

About Mortgage Professional America:

A publication of Key Media, Mortgage Professional America (MPA) delivers news, opinion and analysis to mortgage, real estate and finance industry professionals through its bi-monthly magazine and daily email newsletter.

For more information, visit http://www.mpamag.com.

