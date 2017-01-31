Solesence and Colorescience Announce Skin Care Collaboration

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Jan. 31, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Solésence, a skin care product manufacturer at the forefront of environmental protection technology, has announced a partnership with leading prestige beauty brand Colorescience in a special collaboration to develop products for skin care and protection. As part of their joint development and supply relationship, Solésence will use patented mineral skin care actives technology to develop sunscreen products exclusively for Colorescience.



“Colorescience is leading the fusion between color cosmetics and skin protection,” stated Kevin Cureton, Vice President at Solésence. “We’re thrilled to support their efforts to continue to expand their portfolio with products that enable customers to have healthy and beautiful skin.”

The partnership marks the first use of Solésence’s cutting-edge technology in the beauty industry.

“This collaboration is another step forward for us as we seek to strengthen the technology behind our leading color cosmetics and skin care products,” stated Ted Ebel, Chief Business Officer at Colorescience. “We look forward to utilizing Solésence’s groundbreaking technology to the benefit of both our customers and our investors.”

About Solésence:

Solésence is a skin care product manufacturer that is changing the face of protective skin care. Using a patented technology that transforms the way mineral sunscreen actives function, Solésence provides cosmetic and skin care brands with patent-protected products that offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention, improved photo stability and superior antioxidant performance.

In their mission to improve skin health across the globe, Solésence empowers brand success through innovation, enabling brands to stand out with novel claims that customers see as essential for healthy, glowing skin. Learn more at: http://www.solesence.com/.

About Colorescience:

For over 12 years Colorescience has been blurring the lines between makeup and skincare to bring immediate beauty today while improving and protecting skin for tomorrow. Originally crafted for the most vulnerable post-procedure skin, Colorescience is trusted, recommended, and personally used by thousands of physicians. Using only substantiated ingredients in their purest form, and including them at therapeutic and dermatologist-approved levels for maximum efficacy and performance, Colorescience products have already improved millions of lives with 365-day protection from UV rays and environmental stressors.

The brand’s uncompromising, health-forward approach to formulations provides confidence and reassurance to women of all ages, skin types and concerns. They understand the demands women face every day and realize the needs of today’s consumer: ease, health, and beauty. Colorescience is changing the way women perceive beautiful skin; because beautiful isn’t just the prettiest—it’s the healthiest.

Colorescience is available through a network of licensed physicians, Colorescience.com, Sephora.com, ULTA.com and a collection of prestige online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

*LOGO for media: Send2Press.com/mediaboom/17-0131s2p-solesence-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Solesence

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/solesence-and-colorescience-announce-skin-care-collaboration/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.