Southeastern Oklahoma’s Brewer Realty Group Welcomes Brian Allen, Ashley McCain and Olivia Booth to Its Growing Team of Real Estate Agents

DURANT, Okla., Aug. 23, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Brewer Realty Group, a fast-growing, local real estate group started in 2013, announces the addition of Brian Allen, Ashley McCain and Olivia Booth to its Durant, Oklahoma team of REALTORS®.



In a little over four years, Brewer Realty Group has grown rapidly, and in spite of increased competition and changes within the local housing market, Brewer Realty Group has continued to attract the attention of the local community it serves by luring the “best in the business” to their group.

Brian Allen is a homegrown product of Durant, Okla. and is well known in the local real estate community as a trusted resource. Allen is recognized for his passion for learning and genuine support of others while bringing a peace of mind to home sellers and buyers through open and honest communication, a genuine desire to serve and an unbridled enthusiasm – guiding principles for Allen and the reason for his successful career.

“I am thrilled to be joining one of the most successful and well-respected real estate groups in Durant,” said Allen. “I chose to come to Brewer Realty Group because of their incredible reach across the region, their desire to sacrificially serve their customers, and the high caliber talent of my colleagues. I look forward serving alongside like-minded high integrity agents. I decided to bring it home to Brewer!”

Ashley McCain discovered the community of Durant, Oklahoma during her collegiate years at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. It was there she met the love of her life Brandon whom she would marry and raise her young daughter Sophia. McCain’s personal experience with a real estate agent when she was buying her first home was a catalyst for her decision to offer the same kind of dedication to her clients as a real estate associate.

“I was inspired to pursue a position in real estate because of the experience we had when buying our first home in Dallas,” said McCain. “Our realtor patiently walked us through every step of buying and selling, taking time along the way to educate us and make sure that we were well-informed. It was clear to us that he cared about our best interests, and this left a very positive impression. This kind of dedication is exactly what I will strive to provide.”

Olivia Booth is proud to say she has lived in Durant since childhood. She grew up in Durant completing High School at Victory Life Academy and graduating from Southeastern Oklahoma State University with her Bachelor’s degree. Everyone who knows her can tell you she loves Durant and its surrounding communities.

“Working in real estate has been a dream of mine since I was young and I am very excited to be a part of the buying and selling process to fit all your personal needs,” Booth said. “I am a big family girl and have three precious daughters and a wonderful husband. I am passionate, outgoing and love all things real estate. I will do whatever I can to get you into your dream home. Let’s get started!”

A Closer Look at Brewer Realty Group:

Brewer Realty Group – founded in 2013 – is located in Durant, Oklahoma. Brewer Realty Group is a local company with local roots and great knowledge of the real estate industry in Durant and the surrounding areas. They serve all of the Southern Oklahoma areas and specialize in different types of properties; resale, new construction, ranch and land, lake homes, foreclosures or luxury.

Driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, Brewer Realty Group has positioned itself as one of the leading real estate groups committed to informing and building a better community together.

To learn more about Brewer Realty Group or to hire one of their fabulous agents on your next real estate transaction, visit http://brewerrealtyok.com/ or call 580-745-9499.

Media Contact:

Brian Allen

Brewer Realty Group

[email protected]

580-980-4226

News Source: Brewer Realty Group

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/southeastern-oklahomas-brewer-realty-group-welcomes-brian-allen-ashley-mccain-and-olivia-booth-to-its-growing-team-of-real-estate-agents/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.