Spencerville Local Schools expects to save more than $51,000 annually through project with Energy Optimizers, USA

TIPP CITY, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Spencerville Local Schools is partnering with Energy Optimizers, USA, to upgrade its lighting systems to LEDs, a move that is expected to save the district more than $51,000 annually.



Energy Optimizers, USA, is upgrading the interior and exterior lighting systems in both the district’s K-12 and administrative buildings to the more highly efficient LEDs. The lighting uses an average of 60 percent less energy than the systems being replaced. LEDs can last up to 20 years, which translates into a measurable reduction in maintenance and equipment costs.

LED lighting also offers a quality of light that is very close to natural sunlight, which creates a more comfortable environment for reading. And because it does not have the hum and flicker associated with fluorescent lighting, it is an ideal lighting system for special needs classrooms.

“This is great news for our students and our community,” said Spencerville Superintendent Dennis Fuge. “We are going to significantly cut our energy costs and improve our learning environments essentially overnight, and we are going to do it all without cost to our local taxpayers.”

The majority of the work will be funded through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission’s House Bill 264 program, enabling the district to make these cost-cutting improvements at no expense to taxpayers while ensuring the guaranteed savings of the project are met or exceeded.

“Projects like these are a very simple and effective means for school districts to save taxpayer dollars, conserve natural resources and provide students with insight into in-demand careers in the STEM fields,” said Greg Smith, president of Energy Optimizers, USA. “These are tangible investments in the future that will pay returns to the entire community.”

According to Smith, the energy saved will be equivalent to removing 78 cars off the road or preserving 119 acres of trees.

Students will also benefit from the creation of a “Green Team.” The partnership also includes developing a district-wide Energy Education & Awareness Program that will involve students, staff and the community in developing, promoting and implementing numerous energy savings and sustainability programs throughout the district – such as recycling, creating a district-wide energy management program and integrating educational materials into the classrooms that will assist the teachers in educating the students on energy and the environment – while being aligned with the state testing standards.

The district Green Team will also include scholarships for participating students.

About Energy Optimizers, USA:

Energy Optimizers, USA works with educational, governmental, commercial and industrial customers to implement energy savings opportunities to reduce operational costs, including lighting retrofits, renewable energy projects (wind and solar), HVAC retrofit projects, building automation retrofits and energy education programs.

The company was named to the INC. Magazine Top 500 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. (2014), was named the Fastest Growing Company in the region for two consecutive years by the Dayton Business Journal (2013, 2014), and was named a finalist in the Dayton Business Journal Best Places To Work competition in 2016.

To learn more about Energy Optimizers, USA, visit their website at http://energyoptusa.com or call them at (937) 877-1919.

News Source: Energy Optimizers USA

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/spencerville-local-schools-expects-to-save-more-than-51000-annually-through-project-with-energy-optimizers-usa/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.