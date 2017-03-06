State Representative Robert Sprague Announces Candidacy for Ohio State Treasurer

FINDLAY – State Representative Robert Sprague (R-Findlay) today announced his candidacy for Treasurer of the State of Ohio. Representative Sprague currently represents the 83rd Ohio House District, which includes Hancock, Hardin and part of Logan County.

“After thoughtful consideration and discussions with my wife and family, I have decided that I am prepared to make the commitment to serve the citizens of our great state as the next Treasurer of Ohio. I am running for Treasurer because I want to bring the type of ethical, innovative, problem-solving leadership to the Treasurer’s office that Ohioans deserve – the kind of leadership that will flawlessly execute the office’s core functions, and that will also transform the office and role of the Treasurer into one that can and should be used as a highly effective tool to address some of Ohio’s most pressing problems.

“As Treasurer, Josh Mandel has done an incredible job of doing more than just administering the office – he has also brought an innovative mindset to the position that has provided greater accountability to Ohio taxpayers and a renewed trust in the office, ensuring that Ohioans’ interests are being well-served and that our state’s financial assets are being well-managed. I intend to build upon the strong foundation that Treasurer Mandel has established and bring my own innovative ideas to the position that I know will benefit the lives of millions of Ohioans.

“From my service as Treasurer and Auditor for the City of Findlay, to my role as a state legislator, I have a strong record as a fiscal conservative who has balanced budgets, cut the cost of government, and effectively managed taxpayer dollars. Many tough decisions had to be made along the way, but I was there to make them and do my part to lead our communities and state toward a better future.

“I believe that my international experience in business and finance makes me uniquely qualified for the job of State Treasurer. But in addition to that experience, I’ve also had to meet a payroll as a small businessperson, so I know firsthand what it means to run a business and I am all too familiar with the challenges that Ohio’s job creators face on a daily basis. In order for Ohio to truly prosper, we need to release Ohio businesses from the shackles of government over-regulation, encourage and incentivize them to innovate, and give families the tools they need to make informed financial decisions for themselves. I will do my part to accomplish all of these things as State Treasurer.

“As our next State Treasurer, I have a vision that extends beyond dollars and cents. I plan to use the Treasurer’s office to make a difference on critical issues that Ohioans are facing every day – providing real-world, conservative solutions to help tackle real-world problems. That’s the type of vision and innovative leadership Ohioans deserve and have the right to expect from their elected officials, regardless of their position.

“I am running for Treasurer because I want to serve my fellow Ohioans. I want to make a positive and meaningful difference – not just for my family, but for all Ohio families. My commitment to the citizens of our state is that I will do this job with highest integrity and that every decision I make will be in their best interests.”

Robert Sprague has served in the Ohio House of Representatives since 2011, representing the 83rd District. He received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Duke University and earned his MBA from the University of North Carolina. He currently resides in his hometown of Findlay with his wife, Amanda, and their five children, Cole, Davis, Graham, Tate, and Mary Hannah. They are members of Gateway Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

