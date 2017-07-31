StoryWorld’s Innovative Bilingual eBooks Help Kids Start Learning Languages Early

OAKLAND, Calif., July 31, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Parents who want their kids to speak and read in another language just got help. Following a successful release to schools, STORYWORLD™ is now offering access to their interactive language learning books to parents who want to start their kids learning Spanish or Mandarin and even get a head start reading in English.



For the free book, parents can sign-up at: https://pandas.storyworld.us/.

STORYWORLD’s fully illustrated books are for preschoolers, early readers, and any language learner. The current bilingual library in Spanish-English and Chinese-English covers common themes such as: animals, body, colors, numbers, daily life, folktales, and non-fiction. The short stories can be accessed on a computer, tablet or smartphone and are ideal for reading with children or as an on-the-go activity.

“Learning a language through stories is not only engaging, it is one of the most natural and powerful ways to build new vocabulary and fluency,” said CEO Cynthia Harrison Barbera. “STORYWORLD’s interactive read-aloud books are like having a native speaker right there, reading to your children. When kids are having fun, they’ll keep coming back for more.”

With STORYWORLD’s books:

Read along with the story and switch languages anytime.

Every word is clickable with audio and text definitions in either language.

Interactive quizzes reinforce vocabulary and comprehension.

According to recent research, learning to speak two or more languages provides children with advantages in school even if children never become fluent speakers. “Studies show bilinguals tend to concentrate better, focus more clearly, and are able to tune out distractions more easily. It turns out that introducing the mind to more languages actually increases the brain’s ability to learn even more,” said Barbera.

About StoryWorld International Corporation:

STORYWORLD is an interactive bilingual program in Spanish, Mandarin and English that supports language learning through literature. The Company was awarded a grant from the NewSchools Venture Fund in 2016 and received an IES-SBIR grant from the U.S. Department of Education in 2017. StoryWorld International Corporation was founded in 2015 and is based in Oakland, California. Learn more about the company at: https://www.storyworld.us/.

