Sunshine Capital, Inc. Announces Posting of Official DIBCOIN Manual on DIBCOIN.US to Enhance Transparency to All Investors

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 19, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sunshine Capital, Inc. (Pinksheets: SCNP / OTC:SCNP / PINK:SCNP) announces today that it has posted the official DIBCOIN Manual on DIBCOIN.US website to allow transparency to existing and potential investors of Sunshine Capital, Inc. and Companies and business owners who are accepting and/or will be considering accepting DIBCOIN as a form of payment.



“I believe we are going to surprise the entire world when we prove that cryptocurrency is not just a form of payment on the internet, but can actually be integrated in the ‘real’ world,” stated Adam Petty, President and CEO of Sunshine Capital, Inc. “Sunshine Capital, Inc. is holding nearly 4 Billion DIBCOINS in its portfolio and we believe that by the third quarter, Sunshine Capital, Inc. will have substantial assets and revenue that can be verified through the blockchain by any interested parties. This will prove that Sunshine Capital, Inc and DIBCOIN are 100 percent real and profitable to those that purchase DIBCOINS early, especially at inception.”

The DIBCOIN manual explains the best possible practices and methods for using DIBCOIN. This manual is a public informational tool for both DIB Funding, Inc. and Sunshine Capital, Inc. Shareholders and affiliates, to ensure compliance with the companies’ reporting requirements. The Company’s goal is to provide transparency and a fundamental business model to achieve the success that is required in the insurance of DIBCOIN to the public.

“We are in the final stages of the distribution of DIBCOIN to our shareholders,” stated Honson Luma, Vice President and CEO of Sunshine Capital, Inc. “You wouldn’t believe the response we have received by business owners on accepting DIBCOIN; not only in accepting the coins as a method of payment for goods and services, but even for acquisition of stand-alone business entities.

In addition to the information available on the DIBCOIN.US, the Company will start posting tutorial videos on YouTube and on the internet to further assist and educate the public regarding the role of DIBCOINS as a method of exchange.

The private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking information made on the company’s behalf. All statements, other than statements of historical facts which address the company’s expectations of sources of capital or which express the company’s expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Such statements made by the company are based on knowledge of the environment in which it operates, but because of the factors previously listed, as well as other factors beyond control of the company, actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements.

More information: https://dibcoin.us/.

Video (YouTube): https://youtu.be/zjwzdBn5DwY

*LOGO for media: Send2Press.com/mediaboom/16-1129s2p-dibcoin-300dpi.jpg

REF: PINK:SCNP / OTC:SCNP / SUNE CAPI (SCNP)

News Source: Sunshine Capital Inc

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/sunshine-capital-inc-announces-posting-of-official-dibcoin-manual-on-dibcoin-us-to-enhance-transparency-to-all-investors/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.