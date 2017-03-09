Superfoods Author Stephanie Pedersen Launches ‘Spring Back to Roots,’ March 20-27

MANHATTAN, N.Y., March 9, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Spring always makes super foods author Stephanie Pedersen dig her fingers into dark, rich earth and plant anew. That’s why she launches her week-long blog party, “Spring Back to Roots,” on the first day of Spring, March 20, 2017. The event celebrates the publication of her latest book, “Roots: The Complete Guide to the Underground Superfood” (ISBN: 978-1454921424).



“Roots are very grounding,” Pedersen says. “In these chaotic times, it’s more important than ever to ground ourselves in our lives so that we can do the work that we’re meant to do. Food can help us with that process.”

“Spring Back to Roots” features fresh, previously unpublished original content and insights about the benefits of incorporating nutritive, nurturing root vegetables into our everyday lives, she says.

Readers will join Pedersen at StephaniePedersen.com/ as she digs deep into the world of root vegetables as “nutritional powerhouses,” fueling personal and professional growth.

Learn:

Why root vegetables deserve super food status.

How roots compare with grains nutritionally and energetically.

About the connection between eating roots and the body’s root chakra.

The ways culture alters our opinions about root vegetables.

Where to locate hard to find roots, like burdock and yucca.

Great techniques for melding the flavors of hot, spicy roots like radishes or parsnips.

Top 3 hints for choosing and preparing delicious root vegetables.

How to combat picky eater problems with kid-friendly roots recipes.

More! “Roots” as super food offer rich opportunities for exploration.

“Spring Back to Roots” will also be open to comments and questions from the community, both on the blog, on Pedersen’s Good Reads author page, and on social media, she says.

The super foods community will be able to converse with Pedersen directly to have their questions answered or to share their own experiences.

Plus, those who write a book review of “Roots: The Complete Guide to the Underground Superfood,” and post the link to Pedersen’s personal Facebook page before midnight March 27, will be eligible to receive a personal thank you note and Starbucks $5 gift card.

“Getting back to our roots reminds us of what’s important: our family, our community, and our traditions,” says Pedersen. “Our roots are an important part of who we are. Root vegetables are an important part of what we eat, because they give us a deep sense of connection.”

Stephanie Pedersen hosts “Spring Back to Roots,” a blog party celebrating the publication of “Roots: The Complete Guide to the Underground Superfood,” March 20-27, at http://www.StephaniePedersen.com/.

