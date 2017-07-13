Supreme Lending Partners with Baseball Hall of Famer Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez for American Century Championship Golf Tournament

DALLAS, Texas, July 13, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Supreme Lending, a nationwide mortgage lender, has announced that it is partnering with baseball Hall of Famer, Major League Baseball All-Star and former Texas Ranger Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, who will serve as the company’s ambassador during the American Century Championship Golf Tournament, July 11-16, 2017 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada.



The American Century Championship Golf is a celebrity golf tournament that raises funds for local and national charities. This year, the tournament features a purse of $600,000, and its official national beneficiary is the Stowers Medical Institute for Medical Research, a 550-person basic biomedical research organization focused on the development of innovative approaches to treat, diagnose and prevent disease. The star-studded event is owned and broadcast by NBC Sports, and features more than 80 of the greatest names in sports and entertainment.

In January 2017, his first year of eligibility, Rodriguez was one of three players voted into the baseball Hall of Fame. In addition to two tours with the Texas Rangers, the catcher played for the Florida Marlins, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. He has played in two World Series, one with the world champion Florida Marlins in 2003 and the other for the Detroit Tigers in 2006.

“We feel particularly connected to Pudge Rodriguez and the American Century golf tournament because their values reflect a lot of our core values here at Supreme Lending,” said David Colarchik (NMLS 300510), branch manager of Supreme Lending’s Tahoe team in Incline Village, Nevada. “We believe in working together, accomplishing good things, and lending a helping hand to those who need it the most. We’re happy to be contributing to a worthy cause and teaming up with people who enjoy coming together to a make a positive difference in the lives of others.”

Established by founder Scott Everett in 1999, Supreme Lending is a full-service mortgage lender licensed in 50 states with branches throughout the U.S, adding more branches each month. The growing company employs hundreds of employees and has been ranked among the “Best Places to Work” by American City Business Journals for the past five years.

Supreme Lending has established relationships with all major investors, is a Fannie Mae seller/servicer, and offers a full range of mortgage programs, including conforming and non-conforming loans and FHA/VA loans. The corporate culture is based on a customer-comes-first approach, which helps homebuyers realize their dreams of homeownership.

Supreme Lending has been recognized for five consecutive years as an Inc. 500/5000 company and in 2013, 2014 and 2015, was named one of the Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America by Mortgage Executive Magazine. Supreme Lending is a licensed mortgage lender in NV Division of Mortgage Lending Mortgage Banker License 4063.

For further information, please visit http://www.SupremeLending.com/ or call (888) 392-0250. EVERETT FINANCIAL, INC. D/B/A SUPREME LENDING NMLS ID #2129 (www.nmlsconsumeracces.org).

