Synergy SIS by Edupoint Selected for Nebraska ESUCC Cooperative Purchasing Program

LA VISTA, Neb., Dec. 20, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Synergy® Student Information System (SIS) from Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management, has been selected by the Nebraska Educational Service Unit Coordinating Council (ESUCC) for inclusion in its Cooperative Purchasing program.



The ESUCC Cooperative Purchasing program provides an online Marketplace through which Nebraska school districts may purchase high quality products at a substantial savings. The program serves 17 state Educational Service Units (ESUs), which in turn service Nebraska school districts, impacting more than 300,000 students statewide.

Nebraska districts interested in Synergy SIS will be able to contact Edupoint right from the ESUCC Marketplace to request a quote, and Nebraska partner districts will receive support directly from Edupoint. Online renewals will be completed through a simple shopping cart process.

To qualify for participation in the ESUCC Cooperative Purchasing program, Edupoint responded to a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) issued jointly by ESUCC and the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE). In Tier 1 of a two-tier evaluation process, ESUCC and NDE qualified each vendor response. In Tier 2, approximately 55 representatives from school districts across the state met in Lincoln, Nebraska, to evaluate and rank the SIS solutions following presentations by the five qualifying vendors.

The major criteria considered in the Tier 2 evaluation included ability to meet minimum requirements, features supporting district level needs and workflow, ease or friendliness of use, overall district input on system as a whole, and openness and extensibility of the solution. Synergy SIS received the highest Tier 2 ranking.

“We are pleased to be part of the Nebraska ESUCC Cooperative Purchasing program,” said Bob Weathers, CEO for Edupoint. “We look forward to developing lasting partnerships with school districts throughout Nebraska and providing our world class Synergy SIS to help them solve data challenges and achieve their goals.”

About Edupoint Educational Systems

For over thirty years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically-advanced student data management systems that empower all K-12 stakeholders with the tools they need to improve student achievement. The fully-integrated Synergy® Education Platform includes Synergy® SIS, the most powerful K-12 student information system available today, Synergy® LMS, an all-in-one learning and assessment platform, and Synergy® SE. Thousands of schools nationwide choose the Synergy Education Platform to support more than 3.5 million students.

